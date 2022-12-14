Woman struck by SUV last month dies, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 58-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV last month has died from her injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Teresa Lynn Bullins of Greensboro was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the crash on Nov. 22. She died on Friday, according to the release.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on the day of the accident, officers responded to South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate 40 in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Bullins had been walking south within the left turn lane of southbound Elm-Eugene. She was struck by a southbound 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Michelle Lynn Locklear, 50, of Whitsett, police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.