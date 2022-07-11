Women injured after being struck by Greensboro police vehicle

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after she was struck by a Greensboro police vehicle on Thursday night, a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the 42-year-old homeless woman stepped in front of the vehicle, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Monday morning.

She suffered abrasions to her nose and forehead and was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, Cambareri said.

The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the 10:47 p.m. crash, Cambareri. She did not know how fast the officer was traveling when the crash occurred but Cambareri said the vehicle's headlights were on at the time of the accident.

An internal investigation into the incident is being conducted and the crash report was not yet available Monday.