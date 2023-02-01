Wrong-way driver, 94, dies in I-73 crash in Asheboro

ASHEBORO — A 94-year-old driver died Tuesday after he struck vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 73, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

At 10:10 AM, officers responded the crash north of McDowell Road. Callers reported seeing a white Nissan Frontier traveling north in a southbound lane of I-73 immediately before the crash, police said.

Officers discovered that the Frontier had struck a southbound Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Frontier, whom authorities have not yet identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and occupant of the Tacoma were transported to a medical facility for evaluation, but did not have any apparent injuries.