Accident on US 29 early Sunday results in death of Salisbury man, Thomasville police say

THOMASVILLE — A Fiat and a Corvette collided early Sunday on U.S. 29 south before both vehicles left the roadway, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man from Salisbury, Thomasville Police said in a news release.

Thomasville officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to U.S. 29 south near National Highway after a collision between a 2020 Fiat 500 and a 2014 Chevy Corvette, which were both traveling south on U.S. 29. Both vehicles left the roadway to the right and entered the tree line, police said.

The driver of the Fiat and two passengers, all of High Point, were transported to High Point Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Corvette, Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene, police said in the news release.

The accident is still under investigation. Further details about what may have caused the collision were not immediately available.