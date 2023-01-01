 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Accident on US 29 early Sunday results in death of Salisbury man, Thomasville police say

  • 0
Closeup view of police car LED lights
Douglas Sacha

THOMASVILLE — A Fiat and a Corvette collided early Sunday on U.S. 29 south before both vehicles left the roadway, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man from Salisbury, Thomasville Police said in a news release.

Thomasville officers responded at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to U.S. 29 south near National Highway after a collision between a 2020 Fiat 500 and a 2014 Chevy Corvette, which were both traveling south on U.S. 29. Both vehicles left the roadway to the right and entered the tree line, police said.

The driver of the Fiat and two passengers, all of High Point, were transported to High Point Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Corvette, Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene, police said in the news release.

The accident is still under investigation. Further details about what may have caused the collision were not immediately available.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert