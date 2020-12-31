 Skip to main content
Accident shuts down section of U.S. 29 North, police say
Accident shuts down section of U.S. 29 North, police say

Road closed detour sign (copy)

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/BH Media

GREENSBORO — A stretch of U.S. 29 North between Interstate 40 and Florida Street is blocked due to a vehicle accident, police said about 12:45 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the area or use another route.

