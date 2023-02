GREENSBORO — Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform April 29 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at tangercenter.com.

From Pakistan, this international star and Bollywood soundtrack favorite has carved out a successful career in the industry.

During the 1990s, he developed a career as a playback singer in Bollywood films, but it was as a solo singer that he made his name.