Actor, philanthropist Tyler Perry gives local nonprofit $10,000 to help the homeless and people needing food

GREENSBORO — Philanthropist Tyler Perry is helping The Green Team Helping Hands continue its "dedicated" work with a $10,000 check.
The Green Team, which focuses on helping the area’s homeless and hungry, is led by Ashley Benton, a former nominee for Greensboro’s Woman of the Year.
"OK, let's feed the people," Benton wrote Thursday on Facebook while holding a copy of the check.
Perry, an actor, producer and entrepreneur, is known for supporting worthy causes.
"Please accept our best regards and appreciation for your dedicated work," reads the letter, signed the Tyler Perry Foundation Team.
Benton started the Green Team in honor of her father, James Benton, who received a transplant organ from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry after Henry died in a tragic accident in 2009.
She was so touched by this gift of life for her father that she decided to "pay it forward" after her father’s death two years later.
Before then, she would make plates of leftovers from dinner at her home and hand them out to the homeless. The self-described "Daddy’s Girl" made it official with nonprofit status. Supplies are often stacked in her living room throughout the week.
The Green Team is known for providing sustenance by way of food and other items, but also encouragement.
