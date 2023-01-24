Actor Sterling K. Brown to speak at A&T next month. Limited free tickets will be available to the public.

Actor Sterling K. Brown will be coming to N.C. A&T next month as part of the chancellor’s speaker series, “MENtality.”

The event will feature Brown, a three-time Emmy Award winner, talking with A&T alumnus and former Guilford County Commissioner Ray Trapp at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in Harrison Auditorium. Their conversation is expected to cover topics such as men’s health, education, race and justice.

Most tickets are reserved for students and a select number of tickets will become available free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at the University Ticket Office (Brown Hall), a university spokeswoman said Monday. The auditorium seats about 1,000 people.

Brown, who is best known for starring in NBC’s “This Is Us” in the role of Randall Pearson, gave A&T’s commencement speech in a pre-recorded message in May 2021. In the speech, he mentioned researching the university to prepare his remarks and discovered they had “Aggie Pride” and a longstanding tradition of fostering Black excellence.

“Do not let the world convince you that you are anything less than what you know yourselves to be,” Brown told them in his message.

Among Brown’s achievements, he received a Golden Globe Award in 2018 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Black actor to win his category in the award show’s 75-year history.

Among many other awards and accolades, Brown was included in the ensemble cast to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2019 for his participation in Marvel’s Academy Award-winning film “Black Panther.”

One of TIME magazine’s 2018 most influential people in the world, Brown is the founder of Indian Meadows Productions, which he created to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects across multiple forms of media.

Brown is a graduate of Stanford University and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.