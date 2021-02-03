GREENSBORO — Celebrated actor Sally Field has played dozens of iconic roles that have won her a long list of honors, including two Academy Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sybil, the woman with multiple personality disorder.

Norma Rae, the unionizing textile worker.

Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of the 19th-century president in "Lincoln."

Edna Spalding in "Places in the Heart," forced to take charge of her farm after her husband dies in Depression-era Texas.

Field revealed places in her own heart Tuesday night, when she spoke virtually as part of the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent speakers.

She joined in conversation on the video platform Vimeo before a local audience with moderator and longtime friend Pat Mitchell, former president of PBS, global media businesswoman and philanthropist.

Field talked about her roles, her work, her life and her 2018 memoir, "In Pieces."

"I found a stage in junior high," Field said from her home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. "When I got on stage, a bell rang... My body was moving and I wasn't telling it to do it. Sometimes I was watching from far away. Then it was gone. I was back in front of people going, 'Where do I put my hands?' and 'I can't remember what I'm doing.'"

"I have spent the rest of my life chasing after those fireflies," she said. "It wasn't that thought, 'Ah-ha, there's a career for me.' It was the only time I felt alive. I could hear myself talk. I could hear my voice. I was always reaching out for that feeling of being alive. It has led me to here."

Field had planned to speak on March 24, 2020, at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans, and the Tanger Center has not yet opened.

On Tuesday night, about 900 households tuned into the live program. Other subscribers and ticket holders will be able to watch a recording, the college said.

Now 74 and a mother and grandmother, Field got her start as a teenager in the 1965 TV sitcom “Gidget,” followed by “The Flying Nun.”

Over her 56-year career, her work has earned her not only two Oscars and three Primetime Emmy Awards, but also two Golden Globe Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has been nominated for a Tony Award and two BAFTA Awards.

Her two best actress Oscars came for films “Norma Rae” in 1979 and “Places in the Heart" in 1984.

"You inhabit characters so completely that we must think we know them," Mitchell said.

When people ask her about favorite characters or roles, Field replied, "I used to say that I think of all of these characters as my children and if I picked a favorite, then the other ones would get very neurotic and would probably turn on me. I say I love them all the same."

Now she's more open about it.

"There are certainly ones that still live in me," Field said. "I sometimes find myself wanting to say their dialogue."

Characters such as Sybil, Norma Rae and Mary Todd Lincoln.

She loves "Places in the Heart," she said, "because it's like a poem."

Then there's what she described as a tiny movie, "Hello, My Name is Doris," about a 60-something woman who tries to act on her attraction to a younger co-worker.

"I loved her so and understood her daftness, her inability to live in the real world," Field said of Doris.

Baby Boomers grew up with Field.

“Gidget” centered on the father-daughter relationship between Frances “Gidget” Lawrence and her widowed father, Russell Lawrence.

Gidget spends most of her free time hanging out with friends and surfing. She also has a knack for getting in and out of trouble. But she gains wisdom from her father and her experiences.

It lasted one season.

Field wasn’t so fond of “The Flying Nun.”

She played Sister Bertrille, a novice nun in a Puerto Rico convent, whose ability to fly caused as many problems as it solved. It started in September 1967 when Field was 19 and lasted three seasons.

Field wanted to be taken more seriously as an actor and to turn down the role. But actor Jock Mahoney, her stepfather, told her she might never work in show business again if she did.

Yet "The Flying Nun" introduced her to Madeleine Sherwood, who played the mother superior. Sherwood introduced her to the Actors Studio and Lee Strasberg, whom Field called "an extremely gifted teacher."

More serious roles came. She played the title character in the 1976 TV mini-series, “Sybil." It won her an Emmy Award.

She went on to major roles in films, including “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977), “Norma Rae” (1979), “Absence of Malice” (1981), “Places in the Heart” (1984), “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993), “Steel Magnolias” (1989), “Forrest Gump” (1994), “Where the Heart Is” (2000), “The Amazing Spider Man” (2012) and “Lincoln” (2012).

“Norma Rae,” which won Field her first Oscar, was based on the true story of Crystal Lee Sutton, a factory worker from Roanoke Rapids, N.C. She becomes involved in unionizing activities at the textile factory where she works after poor working conditions compromise her and her co-workers’ health.

Director Martin Ritt had to push for her to get the role.

"I had to stand in the shoes of this remarkable person — living in the community, learning to work in the mill and being this person who learned to find her own identity, her own strength," Field said of Norma Rae.

"Norma Rae" also began Field's own activism for women and children.

Field won Emmy Awards in 2001 for her guest actress role on the TV series, “ER,” and in 2007 for lead actress as the matriarch in “Brothers & Sisters.”

In 2020, she appeared in the anthology series filmed before the pandemic hit, “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” that aired on AMC.

During that long career, she was married and divorced twice: to Steven Craig from 1968 to 1975, and to Alan Greisman from 1984 to 1994.

She had two sons with Craig and one with Greisman. Now she has five grandchildren.

Between marriages, she had a three-year relationship with Burt Reynolds. They co-starred in several films, including “Smokey and the Bandit.”

In addition to Reynolds, she acted with leading men including Tom Hanks, James Garner, Paul Newman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Robin Williams.

"I was so incredibly lucky to have worked with these great, wonderful men," she said.

Would it have been good to know when she played Gidget, Mitchell asked, that she would later play the serious, complex Mary Todd Lincoln?

"I don't think it would have been," Field replied. "In my life the way things evolved, they had to be the way they were. Getting things easy is way overrated. Hard work and struggle is a good thing..."

