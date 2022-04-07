Advance Auto Parts, Greensboro Police partner on vehicle safety initiative

GREENSBORO — Advance Auto Parts is partnering with the Greensboro Police Department to increase roadway safety.

The announcement was made Wednesday at Advance’s new store location on 1302 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro, according to a news release from the company.

Advance’s store team presented Chief Brian James with an Advance gift card donation of $5,000 to begin the initiative. Local law enforcement may issue a $25 gift card to drivers to help repair vehicle headlights, tail lights or other minor issues.

“Our team in the Greensboro area is thrilled to partner with Greensboro Police to promote safer vehicle operations,” said Michelle Smith, Advance’s regional vice president of operations.

Drivers who receive a gift card may use the card at any Advance location in the Greensboro area, throughout North Carolina or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

“The Greensboro Police Department is very happy to partner with Advance to assist our citizens in keeping their cars safe, which ultimately makes us a safer community,” James said. “It is through partnerships like this that we will build a stronger community and better relationships.”