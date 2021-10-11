After 25 years, FaithAction continues work on making 'strangers into neighbors' in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — When Eniris R. Riddick-Delgado arrived in North Carolina from Puerto Rico, she could read and write English but could not speak the language.
“Everywhere I went I carried handwritten notes,” Riddick-Delgado said of trying to navigate the new landscape.
As interim director of FaithAction International House, Riddick-Delgado and her team are looking at the immigrant experience and using it to build on the agency’s service, outreach and advocacy work.
One way is to offer English as a second language classes using teachers who speak both Spanish and English to promote better understanding. Often, classes use English speakers to help students learn to say and understand English words. This, however, can lead to a lack of comprehension for the person trying to learn a new language.
Another way is through an entrepreneurship program that would help women use their skills to operate businesses so they can be self-sufficient. It would be ideal for women who are trying to start a business and move their families out of poverty — or bad situations where they rely on emergency assistance.
“Otherwise, we are going in a circle,” Riddick-Delgado said of the Band-Aid approach.
FaithAction celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala “Paciencia y Fe: 25 Years Strong!” this weekend with a promise to continue work that started with building community here.
“The core piece,” said Adriana Adams, chairwoman of the board of directors, “is to make strangers into neighbors.”
With a perpetually small staff and lots of partner groups and volunteers, the nonprofit has won numerous national awards — including the highest honor given by the National Association of Human Rights Workers — for its attempts to do just that.
The agency’s virtual “Stranger to Neighbor” training for more than 35 city departments and schools across North Carolina has become a model for change.
The prominent Lilly Endowment awarded the group a Thriving Congregations grant award to expand that program nationwide.
FaithAction also has provided food and health services to more than a hundred isolated immigrant families and farmworkers, as well as FaithAction ID cards and transportation to those requiring urgent health procedures. They’ve accompanied domestic violence victims to safety, reunited a formerly detained father with his family and newborn child, and lobbied local congressional representatives for a pathway to citizenship for people already here.
A few years ago, the agency began providing emergency financial assistance for rent, bills, health and legal needs to help sustain what they called “our newest neighbors.” During the pandemic, the requests for emergency financial help quadrupled.
The group plans to collaborate more with other agencies. If it reaches its $75,000 goal, it has pledged $25,000 to Church World Service to help resettle Afghan refugees and other new immigrants.
Humble beginnings
Founder Mark Sills, a Methodist minister, created FaithAction on a shoestring budget and the $1-a-year lease on a First Presbyterian Church building. He also helped create the Potter’s House community kitchen at Urban Ministry.
In “believing that Greensboro has the potential for being a community that the rest of the world can look to as an example,” Sills set his vision on FaithAction to do it.
Sills challenged former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, for example, over how controversial government regulations regarding undocumented immigrants could be applied.
Sills wanted to cultivate a community that would rather take the criticism than stay quiet on matters of conscience.
From helping undocumented workers with unscrupulous landlords — who might threaten tenants over their legal status instead of fixing a leaking roof — to keep a diaper closet stocked for immigrant babies, the agency stretches to cover various needs.
When he retired in 2011, he was followed by the Rev. David V. Fraccaro, an interfaith and immigration specialist from Chicago.
Building bridges
In 2019, the nonprofit won a share of a $1 million prize for its innovative and thoughtful approach for getting immigrants, the homeless and other people a form of identification that is recognized by agencies.
The international BridgeBuilder 2019 Top Ideas competition sought out new approaches to some of the world’s most urgent needs involving migrants and refugees.
The FaithAction ID initiative was started with the support of local police to provide identification for any resident in the community who may not have access to government-issued forms of identification, especially immigrants and refugees.
The nonprofit group competed in a pool of 450 submissions from 165 countries.
The competition was based on the question: “How do we build bridges?”
The application process, which took months, involved intensive interviews and working with mentors to refine the proposals.
FaithAction impressed the judges by its mission of turning strangers into neighbors. Too often, the idea is to fear the other, said Amy Goldman, the chief executive officer of the problem-solving GHR Foundation, which funds the competition.
“It was one of the few projects that was really looking at communities and how we change that narrative of fear that has taken hold in the United States,” Goldman said at the time.
The $200,000 in prize money that FaithAction won was used to replicate the ID program in 10 other communities in the United States and internationally.
Participants must go through orientation and provide original proof of a photo ID (national ID card, consular ID, passport or driver’s license) and proof of address (bank statement or lease agreement within the last three months).
FaithAction’s mission took on a heightened urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency received $200,000 in emergency pandemic funds that was used to help 2,000 local immigrants and refugees from 60 nations who were out of work or experiencing some other hardship related to the pandemic, Adams said.
Many didn’t qualify for a federal stimulus check meant to provide financial aid. They also don’t get food stamps or other social services benefits, despite what many people think, Fraccaro said.
Last year, a few FaithAction International House donors came together to raise the bond of an undocumented worker held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center so that he could come home to his wife and newborn child.
Other donations have allowed domestic violence victims flee their abusers.
