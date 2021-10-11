After 25 years, FaithAction continues work on making 'strangers into neighbors' in Greensboro

Building bridges

In 2019, the nonprofit won a share of a $1 million prize for its innovative and thoughtful approach for getting immigrants, the homeless and other people a form of identification that is recognized by agencies.

The international BridgeBuilder 2019 Top Ideas competition sought out new approaches to some of the world’s most urgent needs involving migrants and refugees.

The FaithAction ID initiative was started with the support of local police to provide identification for any resident in the community who may not have access to government-issued forms of identification, especially immigrants and refugees.

The nonprofit group competed in a pool of 450 submissions from 165 countries.

The competition was based on the question: “How do we build bridges?”

The application process, which took months, involved intensive interviews and working with mentors to refine the proposals.

FaithAction impressed the judges by its mission of turning strangers into neighbors. Too often, the idea is to fear the other, said Amy Goldman, the chief executive officer of the problem-solving GHR Foundation, which funds the competition.