After a mass shooting, scars remain, but healing can happen, former Guilford sheriff says

GREENSBORO — Just over a decade ago it was Guilford County.

The mass murder of five people — all children.

Mary Ann Holder shot four kids connected to her inside her Pleasant Garden home and another in the backseat of her SUV on Nov. 20, 2011. And then she shot and killed herself.

It was a horrific scene for emergency responders.

“They were in the yard in tears and it brought tears to my eyes when I saw what occurred,” BJ Barnes, who was Guilford County’s sheriff at the time of the shootings, said on Friday. “It was a lot to deal with emotionally.”

The Triad knows the emotion, from fear to anger, now happening in Raleigh after a teenager shot and killed five people Thursday. It happened when the victims were on everyday routines, from heading to work to walking the nearby greenway.

The shocking nature of the Raleigh killings, just 45 minutes away and involving a teenager whose brother was among the victims, is a familiar yet heartbreaking sadness in many communities this weekend.

“It can happen in Greensboro, it can even happen in my neighborhood,” said Margaret Underwood, a retired educator and medical professional. “It’s a frightening situation and it makes no sense to me.”

Nearby Winston-Salem has seen two high-profile mass shootings, both in the 1980s.

Frederick R. “Fritz” Klenner Jr. killed two people in Kentucky and then three other people — Bob and Florence Newsome and Bob’s mother, Hattie — in a fatal shooting in a home in Winston-Salem.

Klenner and his cousin and lover, Susan Lynch, whose namesake and aunt, Susie Sharp, was elected chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court in 1974, led police on a chase through Greensboro that ended when one of them detonated a bomb in their van.

Authorities suspected that before the bomb went off, they gave Lynch’s two sons, who were also in the van, cyanide and then shot them.

The story gained national attention due to the best-selling book, “Bitter Blood,” which also became the basis for a movie.

Then, on the night of July 17, 1988, Michael Charles Hayes walked out of his failing moped business with a .22-caliber rifle and began waving down traffic on Old Salisbury Road near the Davidson County line. He started shooting people who he believed were demons as they slowed down in the intersection.

Hayes killed four people — Crystal Cantrell, Tom Nicholson, Melinda Hayes and Ronnie Hull — and wounded five others before a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy shot him.

At a trial, Hayes was found not guilty by reason of insanity, and was sent to a state mental hospital and had hearings over the years to determine whether he posed a risk to public safety. In 2012, he was released without any conditions.

In the more recent Holder shootings, she shot four of the children — her oldest son, Dylan Smith, 17; her niece, Hana Suttles, 8; her nephew, Ricky Suttles, 17; and Makayla Woods, 15, Dylan’s girlfriend — while they were sleeping in various rooms in her home.

At some point, Holder also shot her former boyfriend Randy Lamb — the only survivor — in the parking lot of the GTCC Aviation Center.

Holder then shot her younger son, Zack Smith, 14, while he was in the backseat of her SUV, minutes away from their rented Cocoa Drive home. Later, the woman described as a conscientious mother and friend, turned the gun on herself as a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, leaving a trail of questions as well.

“To see the carnage and all, it was something that you’ll never forget, and everyone wanted to know why,” Barnes said.

And that’s not always known.

Scars may remain, but time also brought healing, he said.

“A lot of it had to do with the community itself,” Barnes said, referencing the Pleasant Garden faith community and neighbors.