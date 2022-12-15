After months of searching, Greensboro hires new police chief — and he's familiar

GREENSBORO — After months of searching, the city has found its next chief of police — and they didn't have to look far.
John Thompson, currently the assistant police chief, will become the city's top law enforcement officer on Friday. He succeeds Brian James, who unexpectedly retired in April.
Thompson takes over an understaffed department that has struggled with curbing the city's level of homicides.
In a statement, Thompson said: "The community will play a vital role in achieving public safety for all Greensboro residents.”