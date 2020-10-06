After nearly 30 years, Jack's Corner deli closes

GREENSBORO — Jack's Corner Mediterranean Deli, a local dining fixture for nearly 30 years, has closed.

In a statement posted on its website and on Facebook, the restaurant's owners blamed the coronavirus and other factors:

"It is with deeply mixed feelings that we announce the closing of Jack’s Corner Mediterranean Deli. We are grateful to all our guests and our hardworking, long-term employees for their support. We closed for a variety of reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic among them, and we did not make this decision lightly."

The Bishara family in 1992 converted a gas station into a restaurant at the corner of Spring Garden and Josephine Boyd streets, near UNCG. Jack's expanded both seating and parking over its 28-year run but continued to serve the Mediterranean specialties based on family recipes it was known for.

"We could not have done it without (the community's) support," the owners wrote, "and we are humbled that we succeeded for nearly three decades as an independent, family-owned restaurant in a very tough business sector."