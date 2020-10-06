 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After nearly 30 years, Jack's Corner deli closes
0 comments

After nearly 30 years, Jack's Corner deli closes

{{featured_button_text}}
Jack’s Corner Mediterranean Deli

Jack’s Corner Mediterranean Deli, 1601 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, announced its closing on Oct. 4. "We closed for a variety of reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic among them, and we did not make this decision lightly," the owners posted on the restaurant web page and social media.

GREENSBORO — Jack's Corner Mediterranean Deli, a local dining fixture for nearly 30 years, has closed.

In a statement posted on its website and on Facebook, the restaurant's owners blamed the coronavirus and other factors:

"It is with deeply mixed feelings that we announce the closing of Jack’s Corner Mediterranean Deli. We are grateful to all our guests and our hardworking, long-term employees for their support. We closed for a variety of reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic among them, and we did not make this decision lightly."

The Bishara family in 1992 converted a gas station into a restaurant at the corner of Spring Garden and Josephine Boyd streets, near UNCG. Jack's expanded both seating and parking over its 28-year run but continued to serve the Mediterranean specialties based on family recipes it was known for.

"We could not have done it without (the community's) support," the owners wrote, "and we are humbled that we succeeded for nearly three decades as an independent, family-owned restaurant in a very tough business sector."

In a 1994 review, former News & Record restaurant critic John Batchelor called Jack's "the sort of neighborhood place you can just drop into on the spur of the moment, feel welcome and enjoy an inexpensive meal. That's just what a deli ought to be."

The Jack's property is for lease. Jack's co-owner Ginah Bishara Soufia is selling many of the restaurant's same dishes at Wallstreet Deli and Catering at 7327 W. Friendly Ave.

Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News