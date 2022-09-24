After the chase: Families wanted to have a voice in law enforcement pursuit policies after fatal 2017 Greensboro wreck

GREENSBORO — Stephanie Warshauer would like that her newborn niece shares her middle name Louise.

That her family has gotten through five of her birthdays.

That the tragic crash that took her life during a police chase that lasted about 75 seconds resulted in the Guilford County Sheriff's Office changing its pursuit policy.

Her father thinks so, and Phil Warshauer says as much in a training video on pursuits that every sheriff's deputy will see.

"Stephanie was at a road she was very familiar with," Warshauer says into the camera, faltering only slightly at times. "She was making a left turn at a green light — something she had done at that intersection time and time again."

The crash on Battleground on Sept. 30, 2017, was one of the city's deadliest. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, more than 200 people across the country died that year as a result of police chases — passengers, bystanders, law enforcement officers. And it's believed to be underreported.

Whether or not to pursue drivers trying to evade law enforcement is an issue that every community grapples with in some form. Is it opening the door for a number of things to happen unless they catch them? Or is a life just too high a price for someone who otherwise gets away with speeding?

Five people, including Warshauer, died in Greensboro that September night when a 2003 Acura being pursued by a sheriff's deputy at speeds nearing 130 miles per hour ran a red light at the New Garden Road intersection, colliding with her 2012 Kia Optima.

Deputy Chris Lineback aborted the chase within seconds but the dash cam video shows that the driver of the Acura never braked as it approached the intersection, where wreckage from the debris was later found in distant trees.

Outrage over the pursuit of a "stolen vehicle" in the city took over local social media for weeks.

At the same time, the families of Warshauer, 32, and her friend and passenger, Alyssa "Allie" Bolick, 29, began lobbying then-Sheriff BJ Barnes to change the pursuit policy that gave an officer more leeway, saying it requires officers to make quick decisions that could keep the public and them from making it home at night. The policy would change substantially when Sheriff Danny Rogers won the next election a year later.

"Remember, I've been a young deputy and a young officer and know what it's like making split-second decisions," Rogers said of their concerns. "We can't let everyone go, but we could look at our policy."

The two women and the three occupants in the Acura — Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and Bruce Wayne Hunt, 40 — all died on impact, according to the medical examiner.

Despite being covered by "sovereign immunity," as is the case in North Carolina involving pursuits, Barnes and Lineback, who later resigned, are being sued by the administrator of Kingcade's estate for wrongful death.

Lineback's response to the suit is the first time he's talked publicly about that night. His description of coming upon the accident scene is in stark comparison to what had been an otherwise routine shift.

"I immediately pulled my vehicle to a stop, got out on foot and checked on the condition of each person involved in the crash," Lineback said in his affidavit. "I also attempted to administer CPR to one of the occupants of the Acura."

'Five people died that night'

Inside those vehicles had been a world traveler, a local musician and a mother of three.

Warshauer, a Page graduate whose work and love of travel took her to places such as South Africa, Ireland and Israel, once swam with sharks. The Western Carolina University alumna had spent much of the weekend before the crash at the Jewish High Holidays observances at Temple Emanuel, just a few minutes' drive from the crash site. She had grown up attending that synagogue, where she loved to dance and sang on a CD produced there.

Warshauer and Bolick, a UNCG graduate and director of event marketing for a national wholesale alcohol distributor, were part of a tight-knit group of friends. Bolick, whose 30th birthday was nearing, dominated in her fantasy football league and indulged in both "retail therapy" and reality TV shows. She and Warshauer, who had been preparing for an upcoming trip to New Orleans with their other friends, met up that night and at some point, stopped to pick up Cannon, Bolick's mixed-breed dog from her boyfriend before heading home — which would take them through the intersection in the Kia.

No one will ever know what was taking place inside the Acura as it drew near the intersection.

Inside was Kingcade, the mother of three. In high school — attending both Smith and Page at times — she had busied herself in the marching band, where she played clarinet. At times she held jobs at Food Lion and later as a certified nurse's assistant at a nursing home. A natural charmer, according to her family, she had also competed in a beauty pageant when she was younger and as a youngster had performed with her church dance ministry.

It was unclear to investigators and even their families how she and the two others ended up in the car together that night or where they were going.

Hunt had a rape conviction involving someone he had reportedly lived with at one time and was put on the state's sex offender registry. He disputed the charge until his death, his mother said, but it kept him from getting a job. Hunt used those nine years behind bars digging into his Native American roots and learning and sharing customs with other inmates.

Hunt was friends with Manuel, a local musician who police believe was driving the car. Back in high school, Manuel attended Dudley in his school district but received permission to take the bus downtown during the school day for classes at Weaver Academy. He also spoke several languages, including Spanish, Vietnamese and Swahili. His brushes with the criminal justice system numbered nearly 100 and dated back as far as the late 1990s, when he was 19 and convicted of breaking into a vending machine. Manuel often found menial work, such as loading newspaper trucks.

Lineback, the deputy, was halfway into a largely routine shift carrying him over a large swath of northwestern Guilford County in his white Charger.

Just 24 and a year into the job, Lineback had impressed superiors during field reviews.

It was shortly after 11 p.m. when Lineback spotted the 2003 Acura southbound on Battleground at its intersection with Owl Roost Road. At the light, the Acura was stopped in his lane, one vehicle separating them.

The people inside drew his attention, he would later tell Barnes, who turned the investigation over to Greensboro police to avoid any potential conflicts.

Lineback told Barnes, who arrived shortly after the crash, that he could see them ducking at times and looking in his direction.

And when the vehicle between them moved over as traffic began to move, the Acura also moved over, keeping a vehicle between them.

The deputy steered his patrol car behind the vehicle and typed the car's license plate into the National Crime Information Center database.

The vehicle then turned into a nearby apartment complex.

As the Acura circled out and back onto Battleground, Lineback's computer alerted him that it had been reported stolen — although it was later determined that the car had not been stolen.

Greensboro police would later say the car had been borrowed by Manuel but not returned and the owner had told police Manuel stopped returning her calls. It had been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a stolen vehicle. Under the NCIC manual, a "loaned, rented, or leased vehicle that has not been returned" can be entered in the file as long as an official police theft report is made.

Manuel could have been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle but not theft because the person initially got the car with permission, the Guilford County District Attorney's Office said at the time.

The night of the chase, the Acura accelerated through the construction zone of the Greensboro Urban Loop.

Lineback began to pursue, activating his siren and lights, which also turned on his dash cam.

Soon both cars were traveling at a high rate of speed with Lineback radioing the situation to a supervisor, which was department policy.

Police estimate Warshauer and Bolick, who had a green left turn arrow — signaling that she had the right-of-way — were traveling northbound less than 25 mph as they maneuvered onto New Garden and were struck by the Acura, whose splintering metal and plastic pelted a third vehicle going through the intersection.

Investigators estimated the Acura was traveling 130 mph when it struck the Optima with enough force to push the women's car another 200 feet. The Optima's engine was found yards away from where the vehicle came to rest in front of the nearby bank.

Lineback said he had already pulled back.

"I was not gaining on the Acura," Lineback said in his affidavit. "On the contrary, it was traveling faster than I was and the Acura pulling farther away from me."

Firefighters had to cut open the Optima, with the women inside.

Accident reconstructionists remain unsure of how in the mangle of metal, Bolick's dog, Cannon, survived.

Kingcade, Hunt and Manuel's backgrounds and connection to the Acura painted each of the people in that car at that time with a degree of blame, at least in the court of public opinion — unlike the women in the vehicle theirs struck.

Had the officer stopped the Acura, two of the three people in the car — Kingcade and Manuel — would have gone to jail that night with outstanding warrants for their arrests.

When a comment on social media sent prayers out to the families of the women in the Kia, it didn't go over well with some others reading the post.

"Five people died that night," another commented.

'These could be bad guys'

Officers don't always have the time to know exactly who they are pursuing.

Two robbery suspects involved with a high-speed police chase in Onslow County in February had escaped from a Tennessee jail, according to media reports. However, most of these chases, statistics show, involve driving infractions when the driver won't stop.

In recent years, many places have limited police chases to violent offenses.

Barnes, who could not be reached for comment for this article, has previously said that during a chase a supervisor would be tracking the speed, location and even the weather to determine whether to continue the pursuit or call it off. At the start of the Battleground chase, Lineback had radioed for a supervisor. The supervisor didn’t have time to respond, he said. The chase had barely started when it ended about 70 seconds later in the deadly crash.

After some public criticism about a pursuit down one of the city’s most-traveled thoroughfares, the sheriff stood by his deputy and said that another officer with more experience also would have tried to stop the car. Traffic was light that night, the sheriff said.

The Kingcade family lawsuit blames the officer for setting off a chain of events that ended in the deaths.

Sovereign immunity precludes most kinds of lawsuits against the state and individuals acting in a government capacity — such as law enforcement — except in cases of malicious or corrupt behavior and while acting outside the scope of their duty.

Deputy County Attorney Jim Secor has said none of the exceptions applied to Lineback.

The Kingcade family suit had been dismissed in 2019 without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled within a year. It was.

Drew Brown, the attorney for the Warshauer and Bolick families, called a lawsuit futile. However, he said a report of a simple, weeks-old stolen vehicle shouldn’t have triggered such a drastic response — especially down one of the city's major thoroughfares. A Greensboro officer tried to stop the same vehicle on Sept. 16, 2017, just weeks earlier, but pulled back when the car started to accelerate on Broad Avenue in a residential neighborhood.

Under the new policy from Rogers, deputies won't be permitted to engage in pursuits involving crimes that are simple, nonviolent misdemeanors such as shoplifting, stolen vehicles and speeding.

However, for serious crimes or if a person is considered violent — a carjacker, for instance — that would be justification for a deputy to initiate a pursuit. The policy is similar to pursuit policies in Greensboro and other parts of the Triad.

The previous policy had given officers more leeway.

Brown, among others, said that officers shouldn't have to make a decision based on the little information they often have.

"The concept is you can get the criminal later. You don't need to involve Battleground, Saturday night and 130 miles per hour," Brown said.

The sheriff's office reviewed the policy under Barnes, who then focused on strengthening training.

That policy did not limit chases to violent offenses as many wanted, including some of the families.

Barnes' reasoning was, these could be bad guys and the public expects to be protected. Officers are supposed to stop crime from happening. The officer also didn't know what else was taking place.

The flip side is these crashes happen, and when they do, it can be catastrophic to the people involved and innocent bystanders.

Both Barnes and Rogers, the new sheriff, agreed that while protecting the public they also wanted to make sure that their officers have the tools and training to handle whatever the job brings. They both spoke of the dangers of being on the front lines.

Barnes said one person was responsible that night: the driver of the Acura.

Police were initially unable to determine which of the occupants was driving because they were all thrown from the vehicle when it flipped on impact with the Kia.

Barnes, who enjoyed bipartisan support throughout his 24-year tenure, lost the 2018 election to Rogers, who he had beaten in a lopsided victory during their last match.

The new policy took effect in May 2019, after Rogers looked to make changes.

Rogers, who said his heart went out to all the families, met Warshauer early in his administration, where he told the sheriff that because officers are following policy, that the policy needs to be changed. He said the Warshauer and Bolick families wanted to be a help.

"Her death was needless and we wanted to do whatever we could to make sure others didn't have to experience what we experienced," Warshauer said.

Soon Warshauer was taking part in the training video.

In it, Warshauer speaks of his respect for officers and the "very difficult job" they do.

"You have to make dangerous, split-second decisions that are life and death decisions many times," he said.

Someone's likely to get hurt or worse, never return to their family, he said. Warshauer says he wants them to make it home to their families as well.

Since that 2017 wreck on Battleground, there have been no chase fatalities in the county involving sheriff's deputies, but it's not known how many opportunities officers had to engage and let it go. But whether it's a direct correlation or not, there hasn't been another similar tragedy.

"We haven't had to do this again," Brown said. "My clients were interested in one thing: in making a change in policy, and they succeeded at that."