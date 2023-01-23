After the fire: Elon marks 100th anniversary of 'defining moment' in school's history

ELON — Leaders of Elon University are commemorating the 100th anniversary of a fire that left a lasting mark on what was a fairly young college campus at the time.

On the morning of Jan. 18, 1923, the blaze tore through the Administration Building, destroying many records, books and furnishings. Founded just 34 years earlier, the college only had a few dozen students at that time.

The fire “ended up being a transformative and defining moment” in the school’s history, said Elon spokesman Owen Covington.

While the fire was still smoldering, the faculty convened for a meeting and decided to continue their work.

An hour later, those on campus gathered for prayer and a chorus of “Here’s to Dear Old Elon.”

Less than a week after the fire, school officials decided to rebuild the administration or “main” building as it was also called at the time.

The incident also was the catalyst for the founding of the town’s fire department, which Elon President Connie Ledoux Book visited last Wednesday — on the 100th anniversary — as part of this week’s commemoration.

For those who want to learn more about the fire, Elon created a website to share the history at elon.edu/u/1923-commemoration/. The site includes old news articles about the fire, photos, details of how “The Phoenix” was chosen in May 2000 to become Elon’s new athletics mascot and a list of commemorative events planned this year.

With the theme of “Rising from the Ashes: A Century of Innovation,” Covington said the commemoration will explore how Elon has evolved since 1923 and will honor those who have played a role.

Elon officials recently announced that they raised $260 million in a campaign focused on priorities such as student scholarships. The university now has more than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students on a campus that has grown to more than 650 acres.