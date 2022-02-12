Campus Walk fire Crime scene tape in front of Campus Walk Apartments in Greensboro after a deadly apartment fire on Feb. 15, 2002.

GREENSBORO — Trauma leaves the oddest scars.

For Rhonda Colwell, it's smelling smoke, even when there is none, as the calendar draws closer to Feb. 15.

"I never celebrate Valentine's Day, ever," said Colwell, who 20 years ago barely escaped the deadly Campus Walk Apartments fire near UNCG in 2002, when what started as someone else’s Valentine's Day prank left several injured and four young people dead.

After making it outside through heavy smoke just before the building's wooden stairs collapsed, she saw others jump.

"You heard the screaming," said Colwell, now a wife and mother. "All of us were in such a state of shock."

The fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 also left so many unanswered questions of what might have been for young people on the cusp of their lives who had been inside apartment 904-K and didn't survive.

Sisters and Page High School graduates Rachel Llewellyn, 21, a UNCG honor student who aspired to be a nurse and Donna Llewellyn, 24, a recent honor graduate of Greensboro College who worked in the school's financial aid office but planned to continue her education.

UNCG music major Elizabeth "Beth" Harris, 20, who sang on three campus choirs and had already gone on two mission trips to Bosnia.

Ryan Bek, 25, who had been a women's studies major at Guilford College and was Donna Llewellyn's boyfriend and a computer specialist at Greensboro College known for his vegetarian cooking.

Asleep at the time, the four who were inside apparently tried to flee by using the wooden staircase leading out of the building. But it was gone.

Unit 904-K, the third-floor apartment on the southeast corner of the building, sat across from 904-G on the second floor, where 23-year-old Janet Danahey, a former Olympic torchbearer and Gold Award Girl Scout, later admitted setting fire to Christmas decorations on a couch just outside the apartment of Thad Johnston, an ex-boyfriend who had recently broken up with her.

Several bouquets of flowers, pink candles and cards were left the next day on a hillside beyond the parking lot of the apartments. Nearby, mourners had also laid stones there to form a cross.

Since then, the apartment building, which met all city and state safety codes at the time and had recently been inspected, was eventually replaced with another — one intentionally built exceeding the fire code. Parents eulogized children who should have outlived them while turning emotions to honoring their memories. And Danahey went to prison.

Some people want to forget that night, some people can't. Others don’t know the story at all that had an impact on future construction in Greensboro.

"There’s not a time when I drive by on Spring Garden Street that I don’t look back there," Howard Neumann, the since-retired chief Guilford County prosecutor who handled the case, said last month in an interview.

Revenge and loss

It's the kind of crime that generally produces community outrage and for this one, also mixed emotions and debate that continue today about the punishment for someone who started a fire as a prank, but also walked away without knocking on a door or warning anyone as it grew.

News & Record interviews at the time and now, court records and new details piece together a senseless story of revenge and loss.

Campus Walk brought together college students, recent graduates and others who gravitated to life along Spring Garden, one of the major roads through the UNCG campus and not far from Greensboro College.

Danahey, who earned a degree in business administration from UNCG in 2000, had gone to the three-story, 12-unit apartment building at 904 Howard St. with two other people and a foul-smelling mixture that she intended to use to trash the ex-boyfriend's car.

That's something Danahey, who attended East Forsyth High School, had been accused of doing before.

The details are sketchy, but a teenaged-Danahey was charged with vandalism back in Forsyth County after she and two friends egged a house and mailbox and covered the hood of a car with a mixture of cat litter, cereal and syrup. The owners of the property said Danahey had thought their son had shared details of her relationship with a boyfriend.

Danahey, now working for a temporary service and living on Spring Garden Street within walking distance of the Campus Walk complex at the time of the apartment fire, couldn't find Johnston's car that night. But it was after 2 a.m. when she decided to light the Christmas decorations on fire before making her way down the flight of wooden stairs and into the darkness toward her apartment as that blaze burned and spread.

Colwell, in 904-A, a bottom floor unit, was still up watching a movie.

Earlier in the evening, no one she had been with — not her boyfriend, nor his roommate nor the roommate's girlfriend — could believe that she had not seen Star Wars. Everyone went to bed before the movie was over, except for Colwell.

As she sat there, she happened to pop the blinds to the patio door and saw embers fall on the patio.

About the same time, others outside who had come upon the now burning building were screaming and throwing rocks, sticks — anything they could find — at the windows to try to wake people up.

Colwell, in trying to wake the others in her boyfriend's unit, also grabbed the cordless phone to dial 911 on the way out the door.

The stairs collapsed seconds behind them as they fled.

Fire, fanned by the wind swirling through the building's breezeway and up the wooden stairs, quickly blocked the path of those in the upper-level apartments.

Among them was Vincent Medina, alone in 904-G, who jumped out of his bedroom window.

Colwell's boyfriend at the time, Chris Cox, was pelted with falling embers as he ran barefoot over still-burning debris and ended up with second-and third-degree burns on his feet.

Cox said once outdoors, he looked up and thought he saw four figures on the third floor running toward the stairs at the end of the walkway. Firefighters would later search through the 5-foot pile of debris where the staircase had been and found human remains there.

On the third floor, Raechel Kowalski had awakened to flames flickering on the wall and shook awake her roommates. The three called 911 and ran to a bedroom window. About 30 feet below, Mike Kernodle and Ronnie Buchanan, two customers from the nearby bar Hugo's, urged people to jump and tried to break their falls. Kowalski said the two prevented her from breaking anything.

Meanwhile, Clayton Halls, who lived in an apartment across from Kowalski and her roommates, woke up and smelled smoke. He awakened his roommate, Brent Brooks, and the two UNCG students ran to the door. Brooks opened it a crack, and the heat almost made him pass out, Halls said. They ran to a window and jumped, just as flames began consuming their apartment.

Neumann, then Guilford County's chief assistant district attorney, was awakened by police shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The building was practically gone as he made his way past the police tape and residents huddling in their nightclothes.

"There were cars melted in the parking lot," he said of the 1,000-degree heat.

The stairway had burned like paper, he said.

"Three stories straight down and I imagine it looked like hell," Neumann said.

An SBI arson investigator arrived with a canine that could detect flammable material.

"We knew some people hadn’t been accounted for, and that was a hard thing," Neumann said.

There was a lot of confusion as they tried to figure out who was missing because some people left in shock or to get out of the cold. It had been overnight Valentine's Day, which meant some of them maybe hadn't been at home.

As the hours wore on, the darkness turned to dawn. And investigators got a phone call.

"A couple of lawyers who indicated they had clients, two clients, who had firsthand information about what happened and they wanted to make arrangements to meet us," Neumann said.

They were the two young women who had been with Danahey that night.

"One of them was even able to give us the charcoal lighter fuel that was used," Neumann said.

They said Danahey had asked them to help her get rid of the lighter fuel and clothing. Instead of throwing them in a dumpster at another apartment complex, one of the women was able to secure them in her trunk.

The timeline galls Neumann to this day.

"She set it on fire and then on her way back — before she got back — that building, which was 100% wood, was just a huge blaze," Neumann said, "and she didn’t do anything."

What happened that night?

Danahey, who did not return multiple written requests for an interview for this story, would share her version of what happened that night with former News & Record reporter Stan Swofford, who visited her in November 2002, nine months into her sentence at N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

Swofford wrote: "With her thick brown hair tied and bobbing in a ponytail, Danahey looked more like the bouncy schoolgirl who carried the Olympic torch through Winston-Salem in 1996 than a convicted murderer" — and that she sobbed at times as she recounted the events that carried over into Feb. 15.

Although the friends had told police they did not know anything about her planning to set a fire, the woman in prison-issue light-blue shirt and pants had a slightly different tale than theirs and what investigators pieced together.

She said they had spent much of the evening of Valentine's Day together drinking wine. At some point, they decided to pour fish oil over the radiator of Thad Johnston's car. When they couldn't find his car, Danahey said, the three returned to her apartment, drank more wine, and talked about what else they might do. Danahey said she brought up the idea of setting fire to a box of old Christmas or party decorations on the patio outside Johnston's apartment.

She said the three women rode in the Volkswagen of one of the women to the Campus Walk building, a short distance from Danahey's apartment on Spring Garden Street. She said she got out of the car while the other two women rode back to her apartment because, she said, a lot of people would recognize the Volkswagen.

It was after 2 a.m., Danahey said, when she squirted charcoal-lighter fluid she had gotten from her apartment on the box of decorations and ignited it with a cigarette lighter. She said there was an old couch on the balcony, but she had never intended to burn it. Police and prosecutors said Danahey had set fire to the couch.

Danahey said that after she lit the box of decorations, she headed back to her apartment, about 150 yards away. She said it never entered her mind that the fire, whipped by wind, might spread and ignite the wooden building.

Danahey said her friends had barely gotten out of the car when she arrived back at her apartment. When she saw their faces, she knew immediately that something was very wrong, she said.

"They were looking past me," she said. "I turned and thought, 'Oh, my God! The porch is on fire. There's going to be a lot of damage.' And then it got worse. We could hear the sirens coming.''

Danahey said it never occurred to her to run back to the building and try to warn people.

"We were scared,'' she said, "and we knew the firetrucks were on the way. But how I wish we had."

She went to bed for a few hours, then went to her temp job at Syngenta Corp. It wasn't until after work, she said, that she found out that people died. That night, she and one of the friends who had gone with her to Campus Walk watched the news together, cried and held each other in shock and horror.

The next day, Saturday, still numb with shock, she went to her parents' home in Union County near Charlotte for a planned visit. Police arrested her there early Sunday morning, about 48 hours after the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she knew what was about to happen as soon as she heard the pounding at her parents' door.

She hadn't told them.

"They were white as sheets," Danahey said.

She would soon learn that the friends she had been with that night had gone to the police.

One of the women would contradict parts of Danahey's story, telling Swofford that they did not know what Danahey intended to do when they dropped her off at Campus Walk. She said they had never talked about burning anything. She said they had been at Danahey's apartment about five minutes when she stepped out on Danahey's back porch and "saw this huge fire."

When they saw Danahey "coming out of the bushes through a neighbor's yard. She was white as a ghost and shaking."

And told them she had set a couch on fire.

That friend also said she did take Danahey to a dumpster to discard the lighter fluid, clothing and other items, but only pretended to place them in the bin. She said Danahey didn't get out of the car. Those were the items later turned over to police.

The women decided to go to the police after learning that people died in the fire.

The friends, interviewed separately, were not charged in connection with the fire, and their attorneys and the District Attorney's office confirmed that they were never offered immunity from prosecution.

"I didn’t have any reason to doubt them," Neumann said in the recent interview.

Life sentence commuted

At the time, it was the deadliest fire in the city in nearly four decades.

A special service later for the four at Finch Chapel on the Greensboro College campus drew 250 people, including then-Mayor Keith Holliday and District Attorney Stuart Albright.

Photos of the four young people rested on the altar under a cross at the service, where dogwood trees were also planted in their honor.

While there, Jim Bek pointed out the photo of his son. Ryan Bek, who was laughing, appeared to be enjoying himself and loving life. "That's the way Ryan was, all the time," he said that night.

Ryan, who was known for solving even the most complex computer issue, had bought Donna red carnations that last Valentine's Day.

Robert Harris, the father of Beth Harris, said after the service it comforts him to know that his daughter lived and loved with such good people as the Llewellyn sisters and Bek. His daughter had also spent most of that Valentine's Day delivering singing Valentines as part of an annual choral department fund-raiser at UNCG.

She also enlisted the group for an early call to her mother, Crystal Knight, in Cary — something she did every year. Using a speakerphone, the UNCG group sang "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" and "I Love You Truly," with Beth's soprano soaring.

"It was the last time I heard her voice," Knight would later say.

Carolyn Llewellyn, mother of Donna and Rachel Llewellyn, was amazed and comforted to learn that Psalm 42, a favorite of hers and Rachel's, would be a part of the service. The psalm had comforted her years before and was doing so again, she said at that time. "I lost two girls, but their spirits are still with me," she said. The girls were Carolyn Llewellyn and husband Jim's only children.

Since that time, the Llewellyns, who still live in the area, have been actively involved with endowment scholarships honoring their girls.

The scholarship for Rachel, who played soccer, ran cross country, and served as secretary/treasurer of the student council her senior year at Page, is for nursing students. Donna, who graduated magna cum laude from Greensboro College in 1999, is being honored with a scholarship that will help others reach their educational goals.

Six months after the fire, Danahey decided to plead guilty to the four counts of murder and arson to avoid the possibility of a jury sentencing her to death, although the state had halted executions.

"There had been very few cases in all my years there where we turned down someone’s offer to plead guilty," Neumann said. "Lengthy trials and appeals, which drag on forever, are like nails on a chalkboard for families."

In the News & Record interview after her sentence, Danahey said one of the reasons she pleaded guilty was because of the pain she caused, even though it meant she would spend the rest of her life in prison.

Another was the felony-murder rule, a law that allowed prosecutors to charge her with first-degree murder because people died while she committed a felony, arson. It didn't matter, under the felony-murder rule, whether she intended to kill anyone — and it made her a candidate for the death penalty.

Other criminal defense lawyers criticized her lawyers, saying it was highly unlikely a jury would have sentenced her to die. Danahey, however, said that every time her attorneys analyzed her case, "It always came down to two forks. One led to a life sentence without parole; the other led to the death penalty.'"

In prison, Danahey said she had forgiven herself. She also said she had met other people who had made mistakes that had put them in prison.

"What I did was stupid and horrible,'' she said, "but I know I didn't intend to hurt anyone.''

She also talked to people from the Triad who organized a movement to change the felony-murder rule, although it remains the same.

She had met numerous other women in prison who are there because of one thoughtless moment.

Her parents sought out attorney Don Vaughan, who was on the City Council at the time and was a specialist in filing clemency appeals, to handle a clemency request to former Gov. Bev Perdue in 2012 on her behalf. It sparked a range of emotions in the community. The ability to set a prisoner free or shave a sentence is one of the most powerful authorities a governor has.

"Was she a good case for clemency? Yes," Vaughan said.

Some people, including legal scholars, argued that the sentence didn't fit the crime and the District Attorney's office was overreaching in not considering lesser charges such as manslaughter. Others argued that she could never serve enough time for what she had done and that her attorneys should have gone to trial.

Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, one of the more prominent people to sign the letter to Perdue, didn't know Danahey or her family before the fire but had started visiting her in prison. He was among a sympathetic group that grew to include Doug Galyon, a former chairman of the state Department of Transportation, businessman Mike Weaver, former N.C. Supreme Court Justice James Exum and Tom Ross, a former president of the UNC System.

Perdue didn't act on the request. Her successor, Gov. Pat McCrory, signed the commutation order in 2017, which made Danahey possible for parole on Jan. 1, 2029. The decision deeply divided the community.

"The clemency plea,” wrote Maggie Taylor in a letter to the editor, "reads like a work of fiction."

Locke Clifford, another of Danahey's clemency attorneys, said at the time that he was glad McCrory "had the integrity to do what is right."

In a 2017 interview, Clifford explained that Danahey, who he called a model prisoner, "found out that the building had caught fire only after it was too late for her to do anything to help."

David Douglas, the since-retired city fire marshal, wrote the governor saying she would have felt the heat from that fire before she ever got off the stairs.

Some family members of the victims, along with some of the surviving victims, however, were adamantly opposed to clemency.

"A couple of years ago, I didn't feel like it was time yet," said Colwell, who is not totally opposed to clemency at some point as long as Danahey is remorseful. "You stole those lives, you've got to pay something back."

But she isn't holding on to any bitterness to the cringing that still comes at the start of the year when she hears sirens. Of the fear of staying overnight in the same place as her sister because of the thought of what losing the two of them would do to their parents. After the fire, she found the warped copy of the Star Wars tape she had been watching. She still has it.

"I'm not going to hold onto spite and hate for something for the rest of my life," Colwell said.

She also doesn't want to speak for anyone else.

"I can't imagine how they would feel," she said of the parents.

Neumann said there was nothing in the paperwork the district attorney’s office received that explained why McCrory granted Danahey’s request for commutation.

"The thing that bothers me the most about this is I’ve sat in a room on more than one occasion and looked those parents in the eye and said she would go to prison for the rest of her life and would never get out," Neumann said. "And then 15 years down the road what I told them isn't true. And I feel bad about that.

"The governor has the legal right to do whatever he wants to, but I don’t think he called those victims' families and said, 'What do you folks think about it?'"

Honoring lost lives

The Llewellyns, the only family that could be reached for comment on the 20th anniversary, have made a conscious decision not to focus on that day.

"The media attention with this tragedy, and especially during the clemency efforts 10 years ago, complicated and compounded my grief," Carolyn Llewellyn said. "I wanted my memories to be how our daughters lived, but instead the focus kept going back to how they died."

She says depression was knocking at her door.

"I attended grief counseling sessions to learn ways to cope," Carolyn Llewellyn said. "As a result, I no longer spend much time thinking about that dark, tragic day.”

They continue to be awed each time they meet recipients of the endowment scholarships created to honor their daughters.

Greensboro College has the Donna Llewellyn Memorial Scholarship in Education. UNCG has the Rachel Dawn Llewellyn Memorial Nursing Scholarship in International Service Learning.

Some of the 14 recipients of the nursing scholarship would go on to work as a registered nurse at Duke University Health Systems, in the pediatric intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and another as a travel psychiatric registered nurse.

"It helps us to know that through the memory of our daughters, the torch can be passed to help others follow their dreams," Carolyn Llewellyn said.

A scholarship had been set up in Harris' name by her family. Bek's family asked that donations in his honor be made to a battered women's shelter.

The Llewellyns said they also think about the victims who lost everything, who suffered devastating injuries.

"Please mention about the people who did escape alive from the fire," Jim Llewellyn said.

Six people were injured. The fire left 30 people with a burned-out apartment and many of their possessions destroyed, he said.

"They suffered also," he said.

Greensboro fire code now requires noncombustible materials for walkways.

At the time of the fire, a building inspector said he doubted the blaze could have been prevented, considering the building’s existing safety requirements, most of which were dedicated to preventing fires inside a structure, not from a threat from outside.

At the apartments now standing there, units on the third floor have fire-escape ladders for each bedroom window.

The additional safety brings the Llewellyns a measure of comfort for those who live there.

Still, there is a sadness felt by those who were connected to apartment building 904.

"Through our faith and loving support of family, friends, and community members," Carolyn Llewellyn said, "we are able to face each day."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.