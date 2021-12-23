Tired of troublesome tree balls? This A&T professor has put the peddle to the metal.

When working with engineers to develop a prototype, she found people were patient, but when it came time to meet with the men in charge of customer service at injection molding companies, she said she wasn't taken seriously.

But then came the help of some former Aggie students.

Alexander got in touch with Geoff Foster, who had become an A&T adjunct professor teaching injection molding, and who has since come to own his own company, Core Technology Molding.

"He was excited," Alexander said. "We both got excited about it."

Foster ordered the mold for Alexander's tree lights and got the manufacturing process started. And when she began to wonder if she'd really be able to get her product out into the world, Foster called on Ken Canion to get Alexander "fired up."

Canion, a former offensive lineman for A&T and now a nationally recognized motivational speaker, gave Alexander "the pep talk of her life," urging her to take her product to trade shows and holiday markets.