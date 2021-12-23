Tired of troublesome tree balls? This A&T professor has put the peddle to the metal.

GREENSBORO — When Sandra Alexander wanted to hang Christmas tree lights — like the ones that line the trees in the Sunset Hills neighborhood — she went out and bought chicken wire and string lights, assuming she'd be able to craft the lighted balls she'd come to admire.
That ended up being "one of the most frustrating experiences," according to Alexander, a retired N.C. A&T professor.
"When I see beautiful things, I'm just inspired," Alexander said.
But as she wrestled with chicken wire, she knew there had to be an easier way.
"I said, 'why don't I use my creativity to come up with something better?'"
That was 2012.
Now, after a bit of trial and error, Alexander runs Anndoori Outdoor Art, selling "decorative lights made easy."
Alexander, who survived a rare form of cancer, could have handed her idea — to use plastic, a much lighter and easier-to-handle material — over to someone else, but she wanted to tackle the business venture herself.
Unfortunately, "The business world did not respond so well to me," Alexander said.
She said she isn't sure if being Black or being a woman kept people from taking her seriously, but when she first stepped into the world of injection molding — a field dominated by white men — she faced skepticism.
When working with engineers to develop a prototype, she found people were patient, but when it came time to meet with the men in charge of customer service at injection molding companies, she said she wasn't taken seriously.
But then came the help of some former Aggie students.
Alexander got in touch with Geoff Foster, who had become an A&T adjunct professor teaching injection molding, and who has since come to own his own company, Core Technology Molding.
"He was excited," Alexander said. "We both got excited about it."
Foster ordered the mold for Alexander's tree lights and got the manufacturing process started. And when she began to wonder if she'd really be able to get her product out into the world, Foster called on Ken Canion to get Alexander "fired up."
Canion, a former offensive lineman for A&T and now a nationally recognized motivational speaker, gave Alexander "the pep talk of her life," urging her to take her product to trade shows and holiday markets.
Through her career in education, she said she never thought of herself as a "creative," but she's learned to embrace that title, especially after the "overwhelming" response to her tree lights at a holiday market in 2019, Alexander said.
"I ran out of product the very first day."
Now, Anndoori Outdoor Art can be bought online, through Alexander's website.
The tree ball lights come in do-it-yourself style kits, with either multi-colored, red, green, clear or blue lights. They're fit not only for the holiday season, but for any "festive occasion," like weddings or parties.
Foster continues to manufacture the kits' plastic frames, and friends still refer to Alexander by the nickname she received after that successful holiday market: "The lady who ran out of product."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.