Airborne contaminants, structural issues force closure of Salvation Army's Greensboro shelter

GREENSBORO — The Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Center of Hope Shelter, a mainstay in helping people who are homeless, is closed — and officials are unsure when it will reopen.

The 86-bed shelter and administrative building at 1311 S. Eugene St. quietly closed on June 13 after an air quality test revealed airborne contaminants, the center said in a news release dated Sept. 13.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all participants and staff within the Center of Hope and Administration Departments were relocated to secured additional facilities,” the organization said in the news release. The agency sent the release to the News & Record after a reporter asked questions about the shelter’s closure.

“To our knowledge, no one has fallen ill because of this,” Salvation Army Capt. Chris Raymer said Friday afternoon. Although not an emergency shelter, the building housed individuals and families “on the brink of living on the streets that come to us and apply to the program.”

The environmental issues came to light when workers came to fix some plumbing issues in May, Raymer said.

“That’s when we realized there were issues in the building with environmental concerns,” he said Friday afternoon.

The organization is awaiting a final report before disclosing what contaminants have been found. “We just don’t have all of the information at this time,” Raymer said.

On top of the environmental problems, Raymer said workers have discovered other structural concerns with the 20-year-old building.

The testing and discovery process has been lengthy and expensive. “As of right now, we’re well into the six-figure range of testing,” Raymer said.

The fate of the facility is unclear. Asked if it will ultimately need to be relocated or rebuilt, Salvation Army spokesman Nathan Lawson said in an email that “numerous scenarios have been discussed.

“Until we have a clear understanding from the final report, we cannot determine the best course for The Center of Hope,” he said. “The current objective is to understand the totality of the issue at hand.”

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army of Greensboro has begun a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of whatever action is needed to restore the facility.

That money will help the agency begin work immediately once the best course of action has been determined, Lawson said.

Despite losing the use of the building, Lawson said The Salvation Army of Greensboro is currently serving 110 families with its housing programs.

“Our administrative offices, all of our social services are being done at our location at 1001 Freeman Mill Road,” Raymer said.

The building also housed a United Way of Greater Greensboro Family Success Center, which offers a host of programs to help people with such things as job readiness and life skills, along with child care.

Khari Garvin, the United Way’s president and CEO, said in an email Friday that the Salvation Army holds a year-long contract for $750,000 to operate the center through next June.

“Based on the current situation, this contract was reduced in October 2022 and United Way began assuming some administrative costs to support continuous operation,” Garvin said.

“Family Success Center staff and coaches are still meeting with individuals and families to support their needs, much in the same ways they did during the pandemic,” he said.

Since the Center of Hope closed, The Salvation Army has “assisted over 978 households with homeless prevention supportive services of rent, utilities, hotel assistance, food, and intensive case management,” Lawson said. “Our work continues to focus on providing our clients with the services they require to obtain and maintain housing stability as funding permits.”

Raymer said the facility is important to Greensboro.

“Our community sees The Center of Hope as a much-needed resource where people can come to find peace and to learn how to take steps towards a life away from generational poverty,” Raymer said in the September news release. “Our desire is to give them every possibility of success, and we will endure no matter the hardship to Do The Most Good here in Greensboro and beyond.”