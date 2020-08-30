law COVID-19 legal generic
wildpixel

All Alamance County courthouse buildings will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the county's Emergency Management Office.

Closed buildings include the Historic Courthouse, Alamance County Civil Courts and the J.B. Allen Courthouse.

"This decision was made in order to protect both court staff and visitors while the Alamance County Health Department collects information and provides case investigations for current COVID-19 active cases," the release said.

All court cases that were to be heard on Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. If you need assistance, the Clerk’s Office will be available by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (336) 570-5200 or through department emails listed at https://www.alamance-nc.com/clerkofcourt/.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments