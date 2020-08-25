GRAHAM — Three Alamance County Detention Center staff members and two people housed at the jail who have since transferred to a state prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The five cases were reported from the Piedmont Correctional Institution which took in two inmates on Friday who had been housed at the Alamance County jail and tested positive when they were processed at the state prison, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said the Alamance County Detention Center and the Alamance County Health Department are working together to mitigate the outbreak. Since March, the sheriff's office said officials have worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing cleaning and sanitizing at its buildings, making masks mandatory for staff and distributing personal hygiene kits to those housed at the jail.
In response to the outbreak, the sheriff's office and health department plan to take more safety precaution and will test all staff and anyone housed at the jail within the next 48 hours.
The sheriff's office said it plans to continue with testing and surveillance and will quarantine or test for COVID-19 any new people sent to the jail.
