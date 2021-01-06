Alamance County holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic this afternoon on first-come, first-served basis

Alamance health officials are holding a second round of COVID-19 vaccinations this afternoon for people 75 years and older after a morning clinic quickly met capacity, according to a news release from the Alamance County Health Department.

Residents can begin to line up onsite at 12:30 p.m. and the vaccines will begin to be administered at 1 p.m. There are a set number of vaccines that will be administered and the health department will notify the public through Alamance County Health Department website, Facebook and Twitter.

The event is at the Career and Technical Education Center at 2550 Buckingham Road in Burlington.

Vaccines are available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic is limited to people 75 or older; health care workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance; health care workers administering vaccines; and staff members or residents of a long-term care facility.

Information: Call the Alamance County COVID hotline at 336-290-0361.