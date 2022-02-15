Alamance deputies ask public to help locate Liberty teen missing since early Monday

LIBERTY — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old missing since early Monday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Isaac Miquel Campbell was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday at his home in the 3900 block of Timber Ridge Lake Road in Liberty. He is described in the news release as six feet tall and weighing 160 pounds with a slim to medium build, and with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.

Campbell may be driving a four-door, white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a license plate TAA-9248, authorities said in the news release.

Campbell, who authorities believe could possibly be in the Hickory or Thomasville area, has been entered into the national law enforcement database as a missing/runaway juvenile.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who finds Campbell to call 911.