Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGH POINT — Police are asking the public for assistance locating a 35-year-old man believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Christopher F. Young was last seen Monday in the 1100 block of Salem Street, High Point Police said in a news release. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Young. Police are asking anyone who sees him to call their department at 336-883-3224.