A firefighter leaves the room after torching flammable material on the second floor during the first day of fire training on Thursday. Firefighters were using the new five-story drill tower and three-story burn building at the Public Safety Training Facility on Church Street.
GREENSBORO — Gone is the nearly 70-year-old old masonry drill tower that sat on the edge of Church Street, and in its place are two shiny red structures — the newest additions to the Greensboro Fire Department's training facility.
The new drill tower and burn building sat untouched Monday morning — no burn marks, no trainees with water hoses running in and out, no one rappelling down the side. But Thursday, firefighters got to test out all of the new training opportunities the city-funded structures provide for the first time.
The demolition of the old tower in December cleared the way for the new structures to be erected, but given that every Greensboro fire recruit since 1956 trained in that building, many were disappointed to see it go.
“There was so much history,” Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said. Both Church and his father, a retired chief, trained in the tower.
Despite the history, Church said it was necessary for the fire department to have a new drill tower and burn building, especially after an engineer deemed the training structures unsafe for burns.
“We had a dilemma,” Church said.
Without being able to practice live burns at the training facilities, the department was left to rely on donated houses. But Church said they often encountered neighbors who didn’t want the department to burn right beside their homes. Without those options, the department was left with fewer training scenarios.
After getting approval from the City Council, the new tower and burn building were constructed quickly, according to Battalion Chief Trainer Brett Combs.
The five-story drill tower and three-story burn building can’t be missed when you drive past the Public Safety Training Facility on Church Street. The bright red metal structures sit where the old tower once did, but the old brick burn building is still standing, despite not being able to be used for burns. The building can still be used to practice other skills and training exercises, even if burns aren't permitted.
Combs said the new structures are “a bit like Legos,” with each section stacked atop or beside the other. The drill tower and burn building each only took two days to piece together.
“If one (section) gets damaged, in theory, you could pull it apart and put a new one in there,” Combs said.
Combs said there will be exponentially more training opportunities available with the new structures.
“The old burn building, we’ve got a lot of mazes in there, but we can’t burn,” Combs said. “Here we’ll be able to burn, move the furniture around, change the rooms up. It’s going to be a lot more dynamic than what we had.”
In the new burn building, there are two rooms suitable for starting fires. Church said it’s laid out similarly to a house. Furniture — some metal — will be moved into the space so that when firefighters train, they’ll have to maneuver around objects the same way they would if they were at an actual house fire.
Combs said the new drill tower is also much more dynamic than the old one.
“Before, it was basically stairs to the top and that was it,” Combs said. In the new tower, there’s a burn room and small rooms set up like offices in bedrooms, mimicking a high-rise apartment or office building.
Combs said they can now prepare for that “once-in-a-lifetime call” should a Greensboro high-rise catch fire.
The tower, used for training and annual fitness exams, is also the structure on which the trainees can practice rappelling — whether it be to the ground, or from one structure to another.
Mostly, Combs said he’s excited for the chance to do all of their training in one place, rather than having to seek out houses to burn.
“We have a recruit class starting in October, so in theory we could do a little fire every morning,” Combs said. “They can get in the truck and respond just like they would to a call.
“It’s going to open the doors for a lot of opportunity.”
Take a look at Thursday's training session:
Check out these photos of Greensboro Fire Department training and firefighters in the 1970s:
