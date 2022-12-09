All the (road) rage? As a 'social district,' State Street hopes to get back on the map.

GREENSBORO — Merchants along State Street are hoping a proposed new "social district" — which would allow people to drink alcoholic beverages while browsing stores — will boost shopping in the area.

“I'm very excited about it,” said Valerie DeFranco, owner of Nailed It D.I.Y. “I think it's going to give us a lot more exposure and make people want to kind of wander around and check out everybody's places.”

Dawn Quigley, owner of Sweet Tea Studio, said the social district designation could help revive the area, which has about 25 merchants.

“State Street used to be the place to come,” Quigley said. “It used to be the place to hang out in.”

There was a time, she said, when businesses moved out, leaving many buildings empty. But that has since changed. “A lot of businesses have come back here,” Quigley said. “We're kind of like a quaint, small downtown in a small village."

Unlike downtown Greensboro, which already has a social district, "this is kind of more intimate,” she said.

****

Raleigh. Durham. Asheville. Hickory. The concept of the "social district" has slowly been popping up in cities and towns across the state. Greensboro was an early adopter back in March 2022.

Now, a spinoff could be coming to State Street.

Quigley noted that State Street has a courtyard where live music or other events occur. The social district would allow people to enjoy a drink while watching a concert there.

State Street Ray Essa at Cafe Pasta & Grille on State Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Ray Essa, owner of Café Pasta & Grille, said the district is long overdue.

“I've been here for 40 years and we've been trying to promote State Street for years,” he said. “We paid our dues.”

State Street is a good alternative to shopping or eating downtown, he said.

“We're still close enough for people to come have dinner and drinks before the Tanger Center (shows),” he said. “We have a great group of people here now that are merchants. And we constantly have that struggle that … people forget about State Street.”

Katie Bayless, owner of the clothing boutique With Love, agreed.

“State Street really is kind of like a hidden gem in Greensboro,” said Bayless, whose store is going out of business. “It's not really the first place people think of to come, so I think the social district will really put that back in people's minds."

Bayless blames the economy for forcing her to close. Asked if the social district might have helped save her business, Bayless wasn't sure.

"Maybe it would have," she said.

****

The area was long known as McAdoo Heights, a village of working-class homes built around the turn of the century by William McAdoo. State Street — just three-tenths of a mile long — was the area's shopping center, with a drug store, grocery stores, barber shops and a doctor's office.

But in the mid-20th century, the area began to deteriorate and, by the 1970s, its most prominent businesses were a pool hall/bar and the Star Theater, notorious for its X-rated movie fare.

The Star was closed in 1983 after businessmen John Harmon and Len White bought it. Around that time, Harmon and White controlled enough of the property to begin making the area into what it is now.

Its nearness to Irving Park, one of the city's most affluent residential areas, made State Street a natural for trendy boutiques, gift shops and restaurants.

****

State Street merchants aren’t the only ones excited by the prospect of a social district.

About 20 cities and towns, including Greensboro, High Point, Madison, Raleigh and Charlotte, have passed ordinances to establish social districts since Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislation into law in September 2021.

The measure allows local governments to define an area in which people may consume alcoholic beverages that are sold by an ABC permittee located within that district. The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association pushed for its passage "to drive foot traffic to downtown businesses and level the playing field for brick-and-mortar businesses with ABC permits," according to the NC League of Municipalities.

District boundaries include businesses with and without ABC permits, roads, parks and other areas.

Signs mark the boundaries within which alcoholic drinks may be bought and consumed. Businesses that elect to participate must post a sign indicating they are part of the district.

Customers cannot bring drinks into businesses that do not display these signs.

The alcohol must be in cups that contain 16 ounces or less and are not made of glass. The cups must identify the business where the alcohol was purchased, include the unique logo of the social district and be emblazoned with “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”

Violations of the Greensboro ordinance constitute a class 3 misdemeanor.

****

Greensboro currently has only one social district — “Downtown BORO” — which was launched with much fanfare on March 1.

Those imbibing must stay within the designated boundaries — which includes Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and includes LeBauer Park, which has kiosks that sell alcohol.

City staff last week proposed expanding that footprint to include Center City Park and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

However, City Councilman Zack Matheny objected at Tuesday night's meeting to the expansion. He said Tanger Center management did not wish to be included and noted that — with no kiosks selling alcohol in Center City Park — there was no reason for it to be included in the district.

State Street Valerie DeFranco at Nailed It DIY on State Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said Thursday that the proposed expansion is being dropped.

However, the State Street Social District is still slated to be considered by the City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed district’s operating hours would be the same as downtown, noon to 9 p.m. throughout the week.

If approved, the district could be in place by the end of the year, Davis said.

That’s good news for Dorn Miller, who opened State Street Wine Company in March. Miller began spearheading the effort in April.

“It’s happened quicker than I imagined,” Miller said. “We’ve had no negative feedback at all.”

Miller said his business and three others with ABC permits plan to participate.

“It will be great for State Street,” he said.