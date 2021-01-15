Amelia Parker left her footprint at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum

GREENSBORO — The woman who directed the construction of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and oversaw its grand opening in 2010 has died.

The effort to build a museum in the old F.W. Woolworth dime store commemorates the refusal in 1960 of four N.C. A&T freshmen to leave its whites-only lunch counter that spawned a national movement.

Hired as executive director of the project in 2004, Amelia Parker's job was to help raise millions and the profile of a project that had begun a decade before with lingering questions about fundraising and delays.

"She helped to achieve the international status that it has today," said one of those freshmen, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), who, along with Joseph McNeil and the late David Richmond and Franklin McCain, ignited the movement at the lunch counter.

Parker, 72, had previously run the affairs of the Congressional Black Caucus for a decade, coordinating visits to Washington for such notables as South African President Nelson Mandela and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"I think it is imperative at this point in history for us to make a mark for future generations ... a living, breathing testimony to what has been an almost forgotten footnote in history," Parker said at the time.