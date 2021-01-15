Amelia Parker left her footprint at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum

GREENSBORO — The woman who directed the construction of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and oversaw its grand opening in 2010 has died.
The effort to build a museum in the old F.W. Woolworth dime store commemorates the refusal in 1960 of four N.C. A&T freshmen to leave its whites-only lunch counter that spawned a national movement.
Hired as executive director of the project in 2004, Amelia Parker's job was to help raise millions and the profile of a project that had begun a decade before with lingering questions about fundraising and delays.
"She helped to achieve the international status that it has today," said one of those freshmen, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), who, along with Joseph McNeil and the late David Richmond and Franklin McCain, ignited the movement at the lunch counter.
Parker, 72, had previously run the affairs of the Congressional Black Caucus for a decade, coordinating visits to Washington for such notables as South African President Nelson Mandela and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
"I think it is imperative at this point in history for us to make a mark for future generations ... a living, breathing testimony to what has been an almost forgotten footnote in history," Parker said at the time.
The event in Greensboro 61 years ago, in the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., reignited the civil rights movement. An 8-foot section of the counter and four stools have been on permanent display at the Smithsonian since 1995, and even earlier at the Greensboro History Museum.
"She played a very important role in making sure we told a story that people could understand and appreciate," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, a co-founder of the organization that saved the Woolworth building from demolition when the business closed in the 1990s and helped to bring Parker to Greensboro. "She brought great vision."
The Charlotte native's previous work as a staff assistant for policy analysis during the Carter administration, as director of communications for the National Urban League, and as director of the Office of Black Affairs for the Democratic National Committee caught the national search committee's attention. She had been working as a senior management, communications, governmental and international affairs consultant in Washington when she bested dozens of others for the job.
Parker held a degree in philosophy and psychology from Johnson C. Smith University and attended Iowa State University and the Georgetown University Law Center.
During her tenure, Parker worked closely with a design team and architects while overcoming fundraising issues that predated her hiring and problems with refurbishing an older building, such as leaks similar to other properties downtown that could prevent the organization from meeting the rigid standards for affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution.
"We have the responsibility to do this right," Parker said at the time.
The museum opened with U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and Obama administration official Thomas Perez, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, in attendance and a section of Elm Street cleared of a recent snow for the ribbon cutting and seats for special guests. But the attraction struggled early with foot traffic.
The year after that opening, Parker was laid off with a dozen other employees as museum officials cut costs. There was no reason given as to why the nonprofit would lay off its chief fundraiser.
After Parker was let go, Bamidele Demerson, the museum's curator, took on Parker's duties with several others eventually holding the job before chief financial officer John Swaine was promoted to the position that he continues to hold.
Parker, who remained in Greensboro, had diabetes and had struggled with bad health before her death.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
