American Hebrew Academy received COVID-19 loans — even after it closed

GREENSBORO — The nonprofit American Hebrew Academy received nearly $1.5 million in loans from the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, despite the fact its school closed before the pandemic began.

Records from the U.S. Small Business Administration show the private, nonprofit school received two loans for $743,059 each — one in May 2020 and another in February 2021. The loans were intended to maintain the school’s payroll, according to records.

William Scarborough, the academy’s business affairs officer, indicated in an email this week that the money was used to help maintain the school’s 100-acre campus.

“The school has had no income since early 2019,” Scarborough said in the email. “Maintenance costs on this campus are fairly high — which is one of the reasons why the school closed.”

The campus is reopening this month as a facility to house immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is paying the American Hebrew Academy nearly $50 million to lease the campus off Hobbs Road for five years. The academy will host up to 800 unaccompanied minors who will live, study and participate in recreational activities there, according to the school’s website.

The American Hebrew Academy will also be contracted to provide educational programming. Children will be taught reading, writing, math, science and social sciences, the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement said in June, as well as participate in recreational activities.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement is legally required to provide for the care of all unaccompanied children referred by the Department of Homeland Security until they are appropriately placed with a vetted sponsor, the agency said.

Scarborough said the school will be named Greensboro Global Academy, although the Office of Refugee Resettlement refers to the site as "Greensboro Piedmont Academy for Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors)."

"This will involve around 60 teachers and assistants and a number of support staff," Scarborough said in the email.

The academy's news release announcing the leasing agreement indicated up to 800 people would be hired to staff the facility, including counselors, medical professionals and other workers to meet the needs of unaccompanied children.

Scarborough would not comment on the nonprofit's financial situation or how much it would be paid to provide educational services.

The release also said the federal government would contract for food service and security, though it is unknown who will provide those services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to several emails seeking more information about the facility, including how many children it would accommodate or how much providing services to them would cost.

The announcement that the luxurious campus in northwest Greensboro will house immigrant children is just the latest in a series of plans for the spacious property.

The academy was founded in 2001 as an international Jewish college prep school, but closed unexpectedly in June 2019. The school, which was losing millions annually, closed for financial reasons, officials said at the time.

Enrollment that year was 134 in a school initially built for 400.

In September 2019, the American Hebrew Academy announced plans to reopen in the 2020-21 school year for ninth, tenth and eleventh-graders following a $26 million loan from Puxim Ltd., a Chinese education company. The loan was secured by the school’s campus, which is valued at $25.8 million, according to Guilford County property appraisal records.

The school planned to begin accepting non-Jewish as well as local students. "By expanding our admissions to a broader population of students, we are confident the academy will thrive," CEO Glenn Drew said in a 2019 interview with the News & Record.

However, the school did not reopen and the nonprofit began doing business in November 2019 as AHA International School.

Eight of the nonprofit’s board members either stepped down or were removed at the time the loan was obtained.

Drew, who according to tax records drew a salary of more than $647,000 and whose company, RSM Associates, received nearly $1.5 million to facilitate the transition, stepped down in November of that year.

In May 2020, the academy announced it would reopen again — this time as AHA International School. But those plans never came to fruition, either.

The 2020 PPP loan, which was paid in full or forgiven — the Small Business Administration would not confirm which was the case — was intended to retain 50 jobs. The 2021 loan, which is still open, was intended to retain 64 jobs.

The school had 159 employees in 2018 and paid out nearly $6.7 million in salary and benefits, according to the academy’s tax returns. The Small Business Administration uses payroll information from the previous tax year in determining a company’s eligibility for a PPP loan.

With the latest federal contracts, the academy likely will house more students and employ more staff than at any time in its history.