GREENSBORO — Whether it’s a concert at the city’s coliseum or a race event downtown, providing police officers to assist with traffic and safety is becoming tougher to balance with nearly 120 vacancies in the department.

Lately, the police department has had to frequently activate a staffing process used when too few officers voluntarily pick up event shifts to earn extra money. That process requires the need for officers to work on days they otherwise would be off duty, Police Chief John Thompson said Sunday.

With a job that already carries its share of stress, losing time intended for relaxing or spending time with family has been a blow to morale, he said.

“It’s pretty significant,” said Thompson, who took a shift directing traffic over the weekend so another officer wouldn’t have to change plans on a day off. “The work is usually easy, but it’s taking away opportunities for them to spend with family.”

Thompson said the department changed a policy earlier this year that would allow for exempt employees to be compensated for picking up shifts to help provide coverage for the city’s events when needed.

“We have a coliseum. We have a Tanger Center. We are very good at having races and events. It’s what makes Greensboro attractive,” Thompson said. “I bring my kids to a lot of these events. It’s things we like to see in the community. But there’s a cost to it.”

That cost, he said, is being felt by officers who already have a high volume of work. The department is looking at additional ways to support officers as the city begins budget talks about how to fund salary increases to help with retention and recruitment to fill the many vacancies.

Thompson recently received a commitment from City Council to direct staff to seek funding in its next budget cycle to raise starting salaries from $46,000 to $57,000. Competitive salaries are a crucial component, he explained, for being able to attract and retain the officers needed to respond to 911 calls across the city and keep the community safe.

“Compensation is recognition” of what officers do for the city and the community, Thompson said. “The $57,000 is to bring people to the organization. It lets them know we value the work you do.”