Among the first Montagnard freedom fighters to arrive in Greensboro, he got busy on another front

Once the United States and the United Nations gave Montagnards refugee resettlement status, they were sent to a refugee camp in the Philippines for a six-month orientation before coming to North Carolina.

Another group of 400 would join them in the early 1990s, including some family members of the earlier 200.

Also in the crowd at the airport to welcome that first group were the resettlement agencies, sponsor churches and former Green Berets, who were able to make it back home with the Montagnards' help during the Vietnam War, and who all had a hand in getting them here and helping to secure them homes and jobs.

Some of the Montagnards on that flight were later sent to Raleigh and others to Charlotte, where those communities could help absorb them.

At first, Hlong said, he worried about what life would be like in the United States, even what kind of food he would eat. Even before they left the hotel in Los Angeles for the five-hour flight here, he was missing family back home. He and a cousin had come together.

He knew others felt the same, which was the bond that held them together, as they faced the new land together.