An idea that grew from the pandemic will give Greensboro serious curb appeal

GREENSBORO — As far as sidewalks are concerned, the city’s downtown isn’t exactly like New York or Paris. That makes it tricky for restaurants to set up sidewalk cafes with enough outside space.

But with the help of a team of city leaders, restaurants have appropriated a little more room. By bumping out their available table space onto Elm and other streets, restaurants are now seating more customers outside and, in the process, creating a more inviting atmosphere downtown.

Now, you see small tables up and down Elm Street, from a few in front of the Scuppernong book store or the Green Bean coffee shop to the much larger number at Kris Fuller’s Crafted the Art of the Taco.

There on a bright, cool autumn afternoon, diners sit at shaded tables on street space once occupied by parked cars. The customers are shielded from traffic by concrete barriers with cheerful planters on top to brighten the utilitarian walls.

Fuller is enthusiastic about the possibilities.

“When you’re driving through downtown, you see how much more lively it can be,” she said. “By being able to dine outside and sit and watch and enjoy, it’s a big win for everybody.”