'An inspiration': Susie, abused puppy that became the face of animal cruelty, has died

GREENSBORO — Susie the dog, who became the face of animal cruelty after being found beaten and burned as a puppy and later put her paw print to state legislation increasing the penalties for such cruel behavior, has died.

Because of the namesake Susie's Law, people convicted of animal cruelty can now serve jail time.

A movie, "Susie's Hope," was made about the life of the pit-bull mix with the big brown eyes in 2013. A nonprofit also bears her name.

Through her perseverance, she won the 2010 Hero Dog Award from the American Humane Society and walked the red carpet at the 21st annual Lady in Red Gala to benefit the Americane Humane Association.

She often visited schools and hospitals.

"She was such an inspiration and will truly be missed," Stephanie Riley wrote on Facebook.

Donna Smith Lawrence, who adopted her and helped push for stronger animal cruelty laws, announced Susie's death on the Susie's Hope Facebook page, which is dedicated to helping other abused animals and is often written in Susie's voice.

"This is Susie. Today, I crossed over to The Rainbow Bridge," the passage reads. "I passed peacefully from my mom's loving embrace into God's. I am no longer in pain."

In January, doctors found a tumor on Susie's spine, and her family was told that she would have maybe weeks to live.

She was given a similar diagnosis back in 2009, when she was found badly beaten and burned, and covered in maggots at a park. Veterinarians who examined her at the Guilford Animal Shelter thought she had been in that condition for weeks. They discovered the puppy's jaw was broken, and she had missing teeth. Burns covered over half of her body.

Donations from the public helped pay for the extensive veterinarian care and medicine the dog needed.

Lawrence, an animal lover who had been attacked by a pit bull 10 months earlier, was drawn to the abandoned puppy and helped nurture her back to life.

The man who abused her received six to eight months in prison on a charge of burning his girlfriend's personal property. He only received probation for the animal cruelty charge, angering the public.

Activists, including Susie's family, lobbied for stronger animal cruelty laws. In December 2010, Susie's Law — a felony — was signed into law by then-Gov. Bev. Perdue. It gives offenders up to eight months in jail for animal cruelty.

Susie spent a lot of time walking on the beach with her family. Her nonprofit — fueled by family, friends and other animal lovers — helped to find a lot of other animals home, Lawrence has said.