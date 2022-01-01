And the crystal ball says ... here's what to expect in Guilford County in 2022

The Bryan Series had been held in War Memorial Auditorium and then in the Greensboro Coliseum through November 2019. It had been scheduled to move to the Tanger Center in spring 2020, but the pandemic prevented the Tanger Center from opening.

Bryan Series events in 2020 and 2021 were all virtual.

Sports

Like the economy, one of the biggest stories from 2021 is spilling over into 2022. Will the Atlantic Coast Conference, which has been in Greensboro since its inception in 1953, move to another city? The conference is looking at other sites, but it's not clear when a decision might be made.

Greensboro College is joining Guilford College in adding women’s triathlon as a varsity sport. The two are among just 38 colleges nationally that offer the combined competition in swimming, cycling and running. The program is expected to debut in fall 2022.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center gets a new manager for 2022. David Hoover, who previously served as event manager for the site, took over as manager on Saturday. He replaces Susan Braman, who managed the aquatic center since it opened 10 years ago. Hoover was hired in 2012 as a GAC event coordinator.

UNCG's new athletics director, Brian Mackin, starts work on Tuesday. The university moved quickly to launch a national search after announcing Sept. 3 that Kim Record, a 12-year veteran in her job, would no longer be athletics director. UNCG said on Dec. 20 that it had hired Mackin, a deputy commissioner for Conference USA who also had 13 years on his resume at Ala.-Birmingham, including eight as the AD. He also has worked with PNC Financial Services Group, Vulcan Materials twice, Southern Ready Mix and Dunn Construction.