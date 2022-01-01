And the crystal ball says ... here's what to expect in Guilford County in 2022

For the new year, expect further development at the megasite while uncertainty remains about the ACC moving from Greensboro. And new leadership starts with UNCG's new athletics director and Greensboro's new city manager. See what else is on tap for 2022:
Economy
Not surprisingly, two of the biggest news items to close out 2021 will be news again in 2022 — the Toyota battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and the potential for Boom Supersonic to open a plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport to make its passenger jets.
Heavy equipment was already out at the megasite before the official announcement was made in early December. Work still needs to be done before the Toyota plant comes online in 2025. One of the next steps will take place on Monday, when a public hearing is held in Randolph County about closing a road in connection with the megasite.
As for Boom Supersonic, that project has not been officially announced. Sources told the (Raleigh) News & Observer early last month that a decision could be reached in 30-90 days. If the deal goes through, work on the plant could begin in 2022 with the first plane rolling out in 2025.
Greensboro
New City Manager Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba begins work Feb. 1. He replaces former City Manager David Parrish, who resigned in June to join a private business.
Jaiyeoba comes to Greensboro by way of Charlotte, where he is serving as both assistant city manager and director of the Planning, Design and Development Department. Before Charlotte, he served as director of the Sacramento Regional Transit District in California, and director of Planning and Development in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The city is partnering with Partnership Homes to create an affordable housing site for the homeless by repurposing an old motel, the Regency Inn & Suites. The site opened in late 2021 as an emergency winter shelter to house the homeless, but it is expected to transition to something more permanent this year.
The nonprofit Partnership Homes Inc., with help from $3 million in city loan financing, bought the motel and remodeled the units with the goal of providing supportive housing for homeless individuals and families, according to a news release from the city. The program will focus on helping the chronically homeless and people with disabilities, according to Partnership Homes president Mike Cooke.
Colleges and universities
UNCG and A&T are each debuting new Ph.D. programs. A&T is adding agricultural and environmental sciences for this upcoming semester, while UNCG's new computer science doctorate program is slated for fall 2022.
Guilford College welcomed its new president, Kyle Farmbry, on Saturday. Farmbry was a professor of public administration at Rutgers University–Newark and was dean of its graduate school from 2015 to 2019. He is the college's first Black president.
For community college students, the NC Community College system has extended the Longleaf Commitment Grants to students who graduated in 2020. Previously, the grants had only been for 2021 graduates. The grants give between $700 to $2,800 to cover the cost of tuition and fees.
K-12 schools
In 2022, Guilford County voters will be asked to approve $1.7 million in bonds to pay for improvements to school buildings. Both Charlie Collicutt, the county's elections director, and Deena Hayes-Greene, the school board chairwoman, have said they expect that referendum to take place on May 17.
Meanwhile, the district is doing design and initial phase work for school building projects that are to be paid for with the $300 million in bonds that voters approved in November 2020. Construction work on the projects could start as soon as fall 2022, according to the district's website.
It's not clear yet when or if school board members will lift the district's mask mandate, but they are required to vote on their policy every month and they are scheduled to take it up on Jan. 11. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said at the board's last meeting on Dec. 14 that she does plan to bring back field trips for students for this next semester.
Arts and entertainment
Local entertainment venues plan to continue to climb out from COVID-19 shutdowns and offer more live entertainment.
"The arts community, both individual artists and organizations, will continue to strive to provide vibrant art experiences for our community," Laura Way, president and chief executive officer of Arts Greensboro, said in an emailed statement.
Way added that the rapid spread of the omicron variant is making it difficult to predict the ability to have gatherings and "intimate art experiences."
"The uncertainty is unsettling but the arts community is resilient and will work together to recover from the pandemic in order to not only meet our community’s needs but also provide incredible experiences for all," she said.
The Greensboro Coliseum has rescheduled postponed concerts by Elton John and Justin Bieber for 2022.
The 3,023-seat Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts had postponed its grand opening from March 2020 to September 2021. It plans to continue with its touring Broadway series, the Greensboro Opera production of “Porgy and Bess,” Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and other concerts and events.
Guilford College plans to resume its Bryan Series of prominent speakers in-person at the Tanger Center, starting with comedian and actor Steve Martin on Jan. 25.
The Bryan Series had been held in War Memorial Auditorium and then in the Greensboro Coliseum through November 2019. It had been scheduled to move to the Tanger Center in spring 2020, but the pandemic prevented the Tanger Center from opening.
Bryan Series events in 2020 and 2021 were all virtual.
Sports
Like the economy, one of the biggest stories from 2021 is spilling over into 2022. Will the Atlantic Coast Conference, which has been in Greensboro since its inception in 1953, move to another city? The conference is looking at other sites, but it's not clear when a decision might be made.
Greensboro College is joining Guilford College in adding women’s triathlon as a varsity sport. The two are among just 38 colleges nationally that offer the combined competition in swimming, cycling and running. The program is expected to debut in fall 2022.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center gets a new manager for 2022. David Hoover, who previously served as event manager for the site, took over as manager on Saturday. He replaces Susan Braman, who managed the aquatic center since it opened 10 years ago. Hoover was hired in 2012 as a GAC event coordinator.
UNCG's new athletics director, Brian Mackin, starts work on Tuesday. The university moved quickly to launch a national search after announcing Sept. 3 that Kim Record, a 12-year veteran in her job, would no longer be athletics director. UNCG said on Dec. 20 that it had hired Mackin, a deputy commissioner for Conference USA who also had 13 years on his resume at Ala.-Birmingham, including eight as the AD. He also has worked with PNC Financial Services Group, Vulcan Materials twice, Southern Ready Mix and Dunn Construction.