Anglers and explorers head to Greensboro's Lake Higgins on a sunny Wednesday
Anglers and explorers head to Greensboro's Lake Higgins on a sunny Wednesday

Carlos Gomez paddles back to shore after an afternoon of fishing Wednesday on Lake Higgins in Greensboro. Gomez, who is from Summerfield, regularly fishes for bass at the lake. He said he didn't catch anything Wednesday but hopes to one day beat his personal best of a 9-pound bass.

A sunny day drew anglers and explorers to Lake Higgins in Greensboro on Wednesday.

Standalone Higgins (copy)

David Frace and his son Henry, 6, paddle out for a little exploring on Lake Higgins in Greensboro on Wednesday. Henry said they saw turtles, a family of geese and fish jumping out of the water on their trip.
Standalone Higgins (copy)

Lake warden Luke Madden makes repairs to a kayak docked on the shore at Lake Higgins in Greensboro on Wednesday. Madden said people can rent kayaks or rowboats at the lake, which also is open for fishing from the pier. Hours are 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

About 900 11 to 13 inch rainbow trout, 800 pounds, were released into the Lake Higgins Park Hatchery Pond in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The fish were raised at Cantrell Creek Trout Farm in Brevard and were the third delivery to the pond this year. The stocked pond is open to the public for fishing through the end of February. “It’s $2 to start fishing and $4 a pound for the fish that you catch.” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Lake Higgins Lake Activities Specialist Derek Dunn. “You do have to keep what you catch.” he added. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department program has been very popular this year according to Dunn. “It may be due to Covid and folks just want to get out of the house and enjoy.” he said.
