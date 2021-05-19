Anglers and explorers head to Greensboro's Lake Higgins on a sunny Wednesday

About 900 11 to 13 inch rainbow trout, 800 pounds, were released into the Lake Higgins Park Hatchery Pond in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The fish were raised at Cantrell Creek Trout Farm in Brevard and were the third delivery to the pond this year. The stocked pond is open to the public for fishing through the end of February. “It’s $2 to start fishing and $4 a pound for the fish that you catch.” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Lake Higgins Lake Activities Specialist Derek Dunn. “You do have to keep what you catch.” he added. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department program has been very popular this year according to Dunn. “It may be due to Covid and folks just want to get out of the house and enjoy.” he said.