Another winter storm headed our way, just as Greensboro and High Point are digging out of the last one.

Chris Wilson, Greensboro’s acting assistant manager, said the city hoped to have between 30% and 40% of the city’s 727 miles of neighborhood streets cleared by this morning.

“That really depends on how quickly we’re able to move through neighborhoods,” he said. “Some of the challenges to that are areas that have a lot of shade because of the compaction, areas where there’s a lot of cars on the sides of the road.”

How well the sun warmed the pavement on Tuesday also plays a part in road clearing, Moore said.

Still, with overnight temperatures expected to dip to 28 degrees, Moore said any precipitation left on the ground would freeze again.

The possibility of icy roads spurred Guilford County Schools to institute remote learning today while Rockingham County will be closed.

Trash pickup also is delayed in both Greensboro and High Point because of icy roads. Scheduled routes will be picked up a day late all week, officials said.

Spokesman Jeron Hollis said the situation is made more difficult because High Point, like other cities across the nation, is having trouble filling its public services positions.