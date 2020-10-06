Anti-abortion activists support confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court during rally in Greensboro

When Johnson was asked what she would say to those who are insisting the decision about the vacant seat be made after the presidential election, she said, "Donald Trump is elected for four years.

"Not for three," she said. "Not for three and half. ... We voted for Donald Trump to be in office until January of 2021 so he has every right to make this nomination and for this confirmation to move forward."

Johnson said that if the tables were turned and a Democratic president was in office, she would expect the same.

However, when Democrat Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in March 2016 to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died a month earlier, Republican legislators argued that the next president should choose the replacement. The Senate Judiciary Committee's GOP majority would not hold the hearing needed to move the vote to the full Senate, and Garland's nomination expired. Trump later appointed Neil Gorsuch to the seat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argues Trump should be able to make the nomination because the Senate and presidency are now held by the same party, unlike in 2016.

Romano said there are plenty of people who are concerned about what appears to be a rushed attempt to fill the vacant seat.