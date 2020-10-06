Anti-abortion activists support confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court during rally in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Anti-abortion activists carried “Confirm Amy Coney Barrett” signs at a rally outside of the courthouse downtown Tuesday morning.
The rally was led by the Susan B. Anthony List, a group whose mission is to “protect unborn babies and women by electing pro-life champions” into office. President Donald Trump recently nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacancy left by the Sept. 18 death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In 2017, Barrett became a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a contentious confirmation process.
About 40 anti-abortion activists with SBA List gathered on the steps of the courthouse on Washington Street at 10 a.m. in support of those speaking on behalf of Barrett's nomination. Many held pink signs featuring a picture of Barrett. One woman carried a sign that read, "I vote keep America great! Pro-life."
“The Supreme Court vacancy is a turning point in the fight to protect our most vulnerable citizens — the unborn,” said Sue Liebel, SBA List state policy director, during the rally Tuesday.
Should Barrett be confirmed by the Senate, the court’s conservative majority would expand to 6-3, a move anti-abortion activists view as a win. In order to show their support for Barrett, the group has embarked on a five-state press tour. Greensboro was the second stop.
Along with North Carolina, the group has visited or plans to visit Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona — states SBA List considers “pro-life battlegrounds” in the upcoming election.
With the organization in Greensboro was Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director turned CEO of And Then There Were None, a nonprofit with the goal of helping abortion clinic workers leave their jobs. The movie “Unplanned,” inspired by Johnson’s memoir, was released last year.
Johnson praised Barrett’s successes, calling her a “highly educated” woman, noting her accomplishments not only as a judge and university professor, but also as a mother of seven children.
Clarence Henderson, a man who ingrained himself in the nation's civil rights movement after taking part in the historic 1960 sit-ins at the old Woolworth department store lunch counter in downtown Greensboro, also spoke at the "#ConfirmAmy" rally. He stood in solidarity with SBA List.
"I truly believe in the sanctity of life," said Henderson, who spoke at the Republican National Convention this year. "We have to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We are here today because our mothers decided our lives are valuable. All life is valuable."
Johnson addressed the response from Democrats following news that Barrett may fill Ginsburg’s seat.
“They should be celebrating her,” Johnson said. “She is the type of woman that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for. A woman who truly has it all, yet they vilify her. Why? Because she has done all of this while rejecting the lie in her personal life that a woman can only be successful if she embraces abortion.”
Johnson said “mainstream feminists” do not support Barrett because they are “singularly focused on abortion."
“It’s not about equal pay. It’s not about equal rights for women. It’s only about abortion.”
In a phone interview Tuesday, Tara Romano, the executive director of NARAL, a national organization with a North Carolina chapter that works to protect and advance reproductive rights, said there are several other issues surrounding reproductive services that could be impacted should Barrett fill Ginsburg’s seat. Among those services, access to birth control and cancer screenings.
“People think this should be a much more thorough and comprehensive process,” Romano said. Noting that people are still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, Romano said the Senate should perhaps instead be focusing on COVID-19 relief.
The results of a Public Policy Polling survey published to NARAL’s website found that 74% of North Carolina voters believe abortion should be legal and that the government should not prevent a woman from making that decision herself. According to the survey, just 11% say they would consider voting for a candidate in November who supports banning abortion. Public Policy Polling is a Democratic polling firm based in Raleigh.
When Johnson was asked what she would say to those who are insisting the decision about the vacant seat be made after the presidential election, she said, "Donald Trump is elected for four years.
"Not for three," she said. "Not for three and half. ... We voted for Donald Trump to be in office until January of 2021 so he has every right to make this nomination and for this confirmation to move forward."
Johnson said that if the tables were turned and a Democratic president was in office, she would expect the same.
However, when Democrat Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in March 2016 to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died a month earlier, Republican legislators argued that the next president should choose the replacement. The Senate Judiciary Committee's GOP majority would not hold the hearing needed to move the vote to the full Senate, and Garland's nomination expired. Trump later appointed Neil Gorsuch to the seat.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argues Trump should be able to make the nomination because the Senate and presidency are now held by the same party, unlike in 2016.
Romano said there are plenty of people who are concerned about what appears to be a rushed attempt to fill the vacant seat.
“The only way we are able to have a say is voting on the people who have the say,” Romano said. “Have the people vote before we move through on this nomination.”
In addition to endorsing "pro-life president" Trump, SBA List voiced their support U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Cornelius Republican, with Johnson reminding people to vote early and to vote with the "most vulnerable" in mind.
