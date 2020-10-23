Anti-Trump billboards erected in Greensboro, across N.C., were created by artists seeking change

In Greensboro, two artists designed billboards criticizing Trump's response to the pandemic, though neither artist is from the area. The nine billboards in prominent locations around the city feature one of the two designs.

One of designs, which can be seen on West Wendover Avenue at Edwardia Drive and again at Elm-Eugene Street at Florida Street, showcases a caricature of Trump shouting over a field of grave markers. Beside him, the words, "It affects virtually nobody," referencing a Sept. 21 statement Trump made about COVID-19. Justin Hampton, a widely recognized rock poster artist, is responsible for the billboard.

A second billboard in Greensboro by Nate Lewis, a former ICU nurse turned artist, features an X-ray of a person's lungs. Beside the black and white image is a July 1 Trump quote, also a commentary on the coronavirus: "... that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."

People who see the billboards and art are urged to go to RememberWhatTheyDid.com. There, they can pledge to vote, register to vote and learn about early voting.

Co-founder Scott Goodstein, who worked on the Obama 2008 and Sanders 2016 campaigns, said some 40% of voters aren't reached by usual political advertising. Many of those voters are in the communities that are underrepresented in the polls.

"In an election year this important, we cannot allow any of our communities to be overlooked," Goodstein said in the release. "We are generating enthusiasm and are excited to take this groundbreaking program to the neighborhoods where voter turnout can make the difference in this election."

