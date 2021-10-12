 Skip to main content
Application period opens for 2022 Greensboro Police Citizens' Academy
GREENSBORO — The application period for the 2022 Greensboro Police Citizens' Academy is open, the department said in a news release. 

The program, set to begin Jan. 24, will run through April 13 with sessions every Wednesday evening and one Monday evening "demonstration" session a month, the department said. 

The academy aims to give participants greater insight into the police department and make Greensboro safe for all people. 

Program participants will learn from experts across the department and leave with a greater understanding of police responsibilities, the department said. 

The 2022 program cohort will have masked, socially distanced students attending in-person, and a small group attending via Zoom. Those participating via Zoom will not be able to participate during in-person, hands-on demonstrations, the department said.  

For more program information or to register online visit the department's website.  

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.

