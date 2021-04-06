Appointments for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine available this week in Greensboro and High Point

GREENSBORO — Appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are available this week in Greensboro and High Point.

The appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at Morehead Recreation Center in High Point, according to a flyer from StarMed Healthcare. StarMed is a Charlotte-based primary and urgent care practice.

Appointments may be made by calling 980-445-9818 or online at StarMed.care. The recreation center is at 101 Price St.

In Greensboro, Christ Cathedral of the Triad and other organizations are working with Gates Pharmacy from Mount Airy to provide vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, according to Bishop Freddie B. Marshall.

The vaccinations will be given at the church at 4401 Alliance Church Road.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 336-740-9784. The event is geared toward marginalized communities, such as African Americans, LatinX, Native-Americans and the homeless.