Appointments required for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Friday at Guilford County public health clinics; walk-ins still accepted at mobile clinics

GREENSBORO — Guilford County health officials will no longer accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at its public health clinics and will require appointments beginning Friday, according to a news release from the county.

"Due to an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and to ensure that patients can remain safe and socially distanced inside the clinics, walk-in visits will no longer be accepted," the health department said in a news release.

Walk-ins will still be accepted at the health department's mobile community clinics.

Statistics released by the county show that it gave out 200 vaccinations on Saturday, 63 on Monday, and 264 on Wednesday. Saturday was the first day $100 gift cards were handed out to first-dose recipients and a food giveaway also was held at the coliseum vaccination event.

Beginning Friday, appointments are required at the following clinic locations:

• Greensboro Public Health Clinic, 1100 E Wendover Ave. Greensboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• High Point Public Health Clinic, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

Appointments may be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-7944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.