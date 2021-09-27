April Parker becomes managing director of Elsewhere

GREENSBORO — April Parker has become the managing director of Elsewhere.
The former downtown thrift store at 606 S. Elm St. is now a living museum, artists' residence, creative laboratory, retreat center, playground and think tank.
Parker is a cultural worker and architect of Black spaces utilizing public scholarship, radical librarianship, performance art and direct action.
She officially became Elsewhere’s managing director on Aug. 6 after the board approved unanimously the creation of the new role, Monday's announcement said. Matthew Giddings serves as Elsewhere's executive director.
This marks the latest development in Parker’s decade-long relationship with the organization, which had deepened over the past year.
Parker became Elsewhere’s inaugural creative catalyst fellow last summer, developing innovative forms of protest in the time of COVID-19, using art to bring attention and support to Black institutions, and pushing Elsewhere to fully commit to becoming an anti-racist organization.
Through co-producing a new arts-administrator-in-residence position, Parker helped create a means for the organization to better value the lived and professional experience that leaders from other fields can bring to the arts. In this role, she developed and produced the Black Creatives Revival to centralize Black arts power across the state.
Now at the helm of this 18-year old organization with national reach, April has transformed her radical leadership, stepping into her identity as an artist and as an arts leader. April chooses to work with Elsewhere because she feels that, while there are a lot of spaces that present history, Elsewhere is rare in that it actually presents the future.
Travis Laughlin, Elsewhere’s current board president, said on Elsewhere's website that the board is honored to have Parker join the team at Elsewhere.
"April is a change leader within the city of Greensboro, and Elsewhere has been the beneficiary of her work and vision even prior to her work as a creative catalyst fellow in 2020," Laughlin said. "The impact of April’s work is already so prevalent with such accomplishments as the reactivation of the Heather Hart’s Porch Project and the creation of the Black Creatives Revival."
"April’s vision, commitment to community, and deep work in anti-racism are of immense value and importance to Elsewhere and the impact of her work in collaboration with the Elsewhere community is sure to resonate beyond the museum’s walls," Laughlin added.
Parker holds a BA in sociology from Kean University and a master's degree in library science from UNCG.
Before becoming managing director of Elsewhere, Parker was a media specialist librarian in Guilford County Schools for six years.
Read more about Parker here.
In addition, Jordan T. Robinson has become communications manager for Elsewhere.
Robinson is a North Carolina-based artist and emerging curator. He runs a creative services brand to help the community, called JTR Presents.
He studied media design at N.C. A&T and earned a master’s degree in arts administration from Savannah College of Art & Design.