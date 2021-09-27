April Parker becomes managing director of Elsewhere

Now at the helm of this 18-year old organization with national reach, April has transformed her radical leadership, stepping into her identity as an artist and as an arts leader. April chooses to work with Elsewhere because she feels that, while there are a lot of spaces that present history, Elsewhere is rare in that it actually presents the future.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Laughlin, Elsewhere’s current board president, said on Elsewhere's website that the board is honored to have Parker join the team at Elsewhere.

"April is a change leader within the city of Greensboro, and Elsewhere has been the beneficiary of her work and vision even prior to her work as a creative catalyst fellow in 2020," Laughlin said. "The impact of April’s work is already so prevalent with such accomplishments as the reactivation of the Heather Hart’s Porch Project and the creation of the Black Creatives Revival."

"April’s vision, commitment to community, and deep work in anti-racism are of immense value and importance to Elsewhere and the impact of her work in collaboration with the Elsewhere community is sure to resonate beyond the museum’s walls," Laughlin added.