GREENSBORO — The “we are temporarily closed” sign at Architectural Salvage of Greensboro's showroom only hints at the painful split between two entities dedicated to preserving the city’s history.

In a dispute reminiscent of a bitter divorce, the shop’s closure is indicative of the fracture between those who directly oversaw Architectural Salvage of Greensboro (ASG) and the board and management of Preservation Greensboro Inc. (Preservation Greensboro).

Architectural Salvage, an all-volunteer group with an informal board, and Preservation Greensboro, a nonprofit tasked with operating the historic Blandwood Museum and promoting historic preservation, have been closely associated for decades.

Members of Architectural Salvage were stunned by an April 3 letter signed by Chris Carlson, president of Preservation Greensboro’s board of directors, and Executive Director Benjamin Briggs to Architectural Salvage founding member Julie Davenport.

The letter announced the immediate closing of the showroom — which sells vintage items salvaged from properties slated for demolition — and that “all volunteer activities and access will be suspended until further notice.”

Preservation Greensboro’s board had “determined that the Architectural Salvage operation requires a new direction.” This would require “a comprehensive rethinking” of professional and volunteer resources, new policies, revisioning of marketing activities and an overhaul of the showroom, the letter said.

To the Architectural Salvage members, it felt like a slap in the face.

“We’re just confused why that wouldn't be brought to our attention so that we could work with them on a new plan,” said Architectural Salvage board member Chris Ballard. “Some of the folks who made this decision, we’ve never seen them in our building to understand what we do. There's hundreds of hours we spent there in blood, sweat and tears to get that place where it is.”

In an email to fellow Architectural Salvage board members, Davenport called the Preservation Greensboro’s decision “a shame and very disappointing.”

And an email sent to Preservation Greensboro on Monday and signed by several Architectural Salvage members, said the nonprofit’s actions have “demoralized” Architectural Salvage board volunteers.

“We feel disrespected, but even with all that we've done for Preservation Greensboro, we leave knowing that what we did was with the best intentions,” said the email, signed by eight former Architectural Salvage board members.

Briggs said Preservation Greensboro isn’t trying to freeze Architectural Salvage volunteers out of the process.

“We appreciate the commitment that the volunteers who have given their time with ASG over the years have made,” Briggs said. “Nobody's being evicted or kicked out or banned or anything like that, but we are opening this up to more volunteers within the community.”

Salvage and showroom overhaul

A news release Wednesday from the nonprofit said: “The Board of Directors determined that pursuing this strategic direction required an overhaul of the committee structure of ASG as well as showroom operations,” Carlson said.

Both groups say a March 3 meeting between the boards was proposed by Preservation Greensboro. Carlson says it was to discuss ways to improve operations, while Architectural Salvage board members thought it was only a get-to-know-you meeting.

Neither group followed up to reschedule the meeting, so it never occurred.

Though their perspectives on the relationship differs, for years Architectural Salvage volunteers served on Preservation Greensboro’s executive committee and Preservation Greensboro handled financial and legal paperwork for Architectural Salvage.

While Preservation Greensboro sees Architectural Salvage as a subsidiary, Architectural Salvage saw itself as more independent group, though not a formal nonprofit.

Briggs characterized Architectural Salvage as “a project of Preservation Greensboro. So the operation is entirely within the organization.”

When the sale of its salvaged goods grew beyond the expenses of the operation in the 1990s, Architectural Salvage members say they decided to partner with Preservation Greensboro and give it the profits because of its shared interest in preserving historical buildings. And up until last May, Preservation Greensboro’s bylaws reserved a seat on the executive committee for “subsidiary divisions” such as Architectural Salvage.

However, the rewriting of Preservation Greensboro’s bylaws eliminated Architectural Salvage membership from the committee. In an email Wednesday, Carlson said the bylaws were rewritten to “modernize and streamline the organizational structure.

A long history of service

An April 4 correspondence from Architectural Salvage board member Mike Cowhig to Carlson by explained that Architectural Salvage was formed by himself and several members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Cowhig, a Greensboro city planner, said it initially salvaged materials from old houses being renovated or demolished in the city’s redevelopment neighborhoods.

He noted that Architectural Salvage is one of the longest running organizations of its type in the country. “This group developed the skills required to pull off salvages of old buildings: things like temporarily bracing a porch roof to get the columns, taking up heart pine flooring without destroying it, how to move 400 lb. radiators, and so much more.

“It’s not easy to upfit and manage a salvage warehouse (3 times),” Cowhig wrote. “But this board is nothing if not resourceful.”

Briggs said Preservation Greensboro believes it can increase community engagement with the salvage operation and improve the retail operation of the showroom.

“We see opportunities for new things occurring in the showroom that other salvages hold, such as workshops and information sessions,” Briggs said.

“The Board of Directors does have a fiduciary responsibility to keep ASG competitive and profitable for the nonprofit organization,” he said.

And in a private April 3 email to former Architectural Salvage president Katherine Rowe, shortly after the initial letter was sent to board members, Carlson said Preservation Greensboro’s decision was primarily financial.

“ASG has been in the red over 4 of the last 5 years, with a total loss to PGI over $18,000 during that period,” Carlson wrote. “That is after ASG's direct expenses and a conservative indirect expense allocation of 15% for insurance, credit-card fees, software, bookkeeping, PGI staff time, etc.”

He said via email to the News & Record Wednesday that “there has been very little to no profit from ASG for the prior five years.”

Jon Enos who served on the Preservation Greensboro’s executive committee representing Architectural Salvage, disputed that. He said Architectural Salvage made about a $15,000 profit annually.

“All the books and the monthly statements from PGI Greensboro showed ASG generating a surplus,” Enos said, “and that was covered at all the Preservation Greensboro executive committee meetings and all the PGI reensboro board meetings.”

Financial statements sent by an Architectural Salvage member to the News & Record for the past eight months appear to show the operation making a profit.

“If ASG has been losing money, how come nobody ever said anything?” Enos said.

For now, Architectural Salvage’s warehouse at 1028-B Huffman St. is closed to the public. The contents are being inventoried and Briggs said he’s searching for a new employee with retail experience and strong social media skills to take over its operation.

Architectural Salvage board members say they’re hopeful the salvage operation will continue and grow, regardless of who’s operating it.

“ASG is a good resource for the Greensboro Community,” Enos said. “I hope it is able to keep going for historic homeowners and preservation.”

Davenport echoed those sentiments, noting that the operation takes a lot of work.

“Architectural salvage is a lot of work,” Davenport said. And I don't want to see what we built fail. But I don't think they know what they've gotten themselves into.”