Are you a NC parent who didn't get a $335 check? You might have another chance in 2021.

RALEIGH — For North Carolina parents who qualified for but didn't get the $335 checks from the state this fall to offset remote learning expenses for their children, there still might be a chance to get the money.

There is $62 million left over from the money allocated in the General Assembly's last COVID-19 relief package passed in early September and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. The state allocated funding from the federal CARES Act, which required it be spent by Dec. 30.

Checks for $335 went out to more than 1 million parents in North Carolina, starting in October, who claimed a dependent child on their previous year's taxes and lived in the state for all of 2019. Those parents who didn't make enough money to file taxes and to get the checks automatically could fill out an application to the Department of Revenue. That deadline to apply was in October at first, then extended to early December after a lawsuit.

Even so, there are still parents who did not apply in time. The way the funding worked, any federal money not spent by Dec. 30 would go back to the federal government. That's almost what happened with $30 million in broadband funding, but officials were able to use it by swapping it for other state spending.

But that still leaves the unspent Extra Credit Grants.