Are you buckled up? North Carolina's annual roadside seat belt survey has begun

RALEIGH — As you drive around this month, be aware that someone may be watching to see if you and your front-seat passenger are wearing a seat belt.
For the next few weeks, researchers with N.C. State University's Institute for Transportation Research and Education will stand along roads across the state to record the number of people complying with the state's seat belt law. State law requires everyone in a vehicle equipped with seat belts to wear them; anyone caught not wearing them faces a fine and court costs totaling $179.
The federal government requires an annual survey of seat belt use for states to qualify for federal highway safety money. Use of belts has risen since the first survey in 1998, when 77% of drivers and passengers in North Carolina were seen wearing them. That number peaked at 91.7% in 2016, before dropping back slightly.
But last year's survey found a more significant decline in seat belt use, to 88.4%. That's still pretty good, says Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor's Highway Safety Program, but "a slight decline in numbers reflects thousands of individuals who are simply choosing not to protect themselves and others around them."
It's not clear why the number went down, Ezzell said. Belt use declined a bit for people ages 16 to 44, he said, and dropped sharply in two counties that aren't at all like each other: urban Mecklenburg (down 8%) and rural Columbus (down 10%).
"It's really hard to tell why that is the case," Ezzell said. "We just don't know."
The surveys are conducted at eight locations in 15 counties, five each in the western, central and eastern parts of the state. Following federal guidelines, the researchers survey cars, vans, SUVs and pickups on different types of roads at different times on weekdays and weekends, said Daniel Findley, who is overseeing the survey for ITRE.
The observations are done during daylight hours at intersections where vehicles come to a stop, Findley said. To get interstate drivers, the surveyors stand at the top of the exit ramp, he said.
Clad in fluorescent yellow safety vests and holding clipboards, the surveyors work in pairs, combining an ITRE staff researcher and an NCSU student, who together look in every vehicle that stops at a red light or stop sign.
"Stop signs work pretty well, because every car stops and they kind of come to you," Findley said. "They pull up, you make your observation, and they leave."
The surveyors record the type of vehicle and whether the driver and front-seat passenger are wearing a seat belt; they don't look at passengers in rear seats.
The surveyors also note the gender and approximate age of each driver, but they don't record any other details or take any photos or jot down license plate numbers, Findley said.
Some findings from last year's survey, which included 36,324 drivers:
• Men are slightly less likely to wear a seat belt than women (88.4% vs. 89.7%).
• Drivers in Piedmont counties were more likely to buckle up (92.5%) than those in the mountains (87.7%) or eastern counties (85.8%).
• Along those same lines, 89.7% of drivers in urban areas wore seat belts, compared to 86.3% in rural ones.
• Minivan drivers were most likely to wear belts (94.1%), compared to 91.2% for SUVS, 89.8% for cars and 85.8% for pickups. A little more than 80% of drivers of cargo and other types of vans were buckled up.
• Drivers age 16 to 24 were least likely to wear seat belts, at 85.6%. Those 45 to 64 were most likely, at 91%.
"Most people in the state still buckle up; it's the acceptable thing to do," Ezzell said. "There are just a few outliers that still aren't doing it."
The reason the state requires people to wear seat belts is because they help save lives and reduce injuries in crashes. People thrown from a vehicle in a crash are usually killed, and people not wearing seat belts are 33 times more likely to be ejected in a fatal crash than someone who was buckled in, according to Ezzell's office.
Nearly a third of the 1,048 people killed in vehicle crashes in North Carolina as of Sept. 11 were not wearing seat belts, according to data compiled by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The 335 unbelted people killed so far this year is 21% higher than the five-year average, according to NCDOT.