GREENSBORO — As police continue to investigate what led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Saturday night, her school community is having to cope with the unexpected news.

During a videotaped message posted on Grimsley High's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Principal Gerald O'Donnell spoke about the sudden loss of one of their students.

"We continue to mourn the passing of Ariyonna Fountain, who tragically died this Saturday," O'Donnell said as he asked classmates and teachers to keep her family in their prayers.

He said counselors would continue to be on campus in the coming days and weeks for students and staff who need support.

"We are here for you," he said.

Friends and family members are also posting tributes to "Ari" on Facebook with their memories and messages about how she will be missed.

Fountain's homicide was the 17th in the city in 2023, compared to 13 at this time last year.

Greensboro police have not determined a motive in the shooting, and have not made any arrests as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Ogden Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. They found the teenager on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Witnesses said a group of young people were gathered at the home when "an unknown number of suspects" fired toward the gathering before running away from the scene, police said.

Fountain's homicide marks the second time someone under the age of 18 has been slain in 2023. There were five juvenile deaths by homicide each in the years of 2020 and 2021, according to data provided by the police department.

Seven juveniles died by homicide in 2022 — the highest number since the police department began tracking this statistic in 2006.