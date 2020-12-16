 Skip to main content
Armed man robs Greensboro Family Dollar, police say
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police. 

At about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Family Dollar at 4900 Summit Avenue, police said. 

A man armed with a handgun reportedly entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. 

Police said no one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

