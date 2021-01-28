Armfield Foundation awards GreenHill $25,000 for youth art enrichment

"We believe this funding will impact students for years to come, and we applaud GreenHill for its leadership," Armfield said.

The Armfield Foundation grant grows initial funding provided by the Truist Foundation in support of virtual arts enrichment.

"What we learn from this initiative will affect delivery of arts education far into the future," Richter said.

Beginning in February, Virtual GreenHill Arts Enrichment will combine live and recorded presentations for flexible learning in the classroom and at home. Durham-based Jim Lee will serve as GreenHill’s featured artist.

“Lee’s artistic compositions combine scientific exploration with problem-solving, which make him an ideal fit," said Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill education director. "He embodies the intersection of observation and creation. We think he’ll be a great inspiration for kids.”

In addition to a video presentation and facilitated observations of Lee’s works, key components of the new curriculum include live virtual presentations based on GreenHill’s Animals in Art Traveling Trunk Collection and live virtual STEAM projects, customized for K-5 grade levels.