Armfield Foundation awards GreenHill $25,000 for youth art enrichment

GREENSBORO — The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation has awarded $25,000 to GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, to support a new online arts curriculum designed to offset challenges and curricular shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The learning platform was developed by GreenHill in collaboration with the Guilford County Schools’ Fine Arts Division and Arts Integration Academy.
“It has never been more important to ignite the spirit and imagination of our youth. At GreenHill, North Carolina art serves as an essential tool for shared learning, connection and conversation,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
The Armfield Foundation will fuel efforts to innovate arts education and serve as many as 3,500 students, free of charge, in Title 1 elementary schools, Richter said.
Located in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, GreenHill comprises 5,000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop and hands-on art studios for families and adults.
“GreenHill’s commitment to equity in arts education is exemplary and consistent with our focus on unique programs that enrich the lives of children and youth," Adair Armfield, who chairs the Armfield Foundation Board, said in the announcement.
"We believe this funding will impact students for years to come, and we applaud GreenHill for its leadership," Armfield said.
The Armfield Foundation grant grows initial funding provided by the Truist Foundation in support of virtual arts enrichment.
"What we learn from this initiative will affect delivery of arts education far into the future," Richter said.
Beginning in February, Virtual GreenHill Arts Enrichment will combine live and recorded presentations for flexible learning in the classroom and at home. Durham-based Jim Lee will serve as GreenHill’s featured artist.
“Lee’s artistic compositions combine scientific exploration with problem-solving, which make him an ideal fit," said Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill education director. "He embodies the intersection of observation and creation. We think he’ll be a great inspiration for kids.”
In addition to a video presentation and facilitated observations of Lee’s works, key components of the new curriculum include live virtual presentations based on GreenHill’s Animals in Art Traveling Trunk Collection and live virtual STEAM projects, customized for K-5 grade levels.
GreenHill is also offering access to a dedicated website with instructional videos to offer teachers maximum flexibility and encourage self-directed learning. Participating Title 1 Schools will receive art materials for sponsored projects for up to 3,500 students, at no charge.
“Arts integration with core subjects is key to expanding engagement and comprehension for all students,” Alan Parker, who coordinates the Arts Integration Academy for Guilford County, said in the announcement. “This is of particular importance for socio-economically disadvantaged schools."
"GreenHill’s Virtual Arts Enrichment Program will further our work with professional expertise and model programming that are vital to meeting county-wide objectives," Parker added. "Studies show overall growth in test scores when teaching engages the arts as tools for learning.”
Edward M. Armfield Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. He was the founder, board chairman and chief executive officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County.
At the time of his death he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm. The foundation that bears his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph and Guilford counties.
Education is the foundation's primary focus. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancements of parks, recreation and quality of life.