Arrive early for Aggie Homecoming Concert Saturday, coliseum advises

The Greensboro Coliseum says anyone attending the Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby on Saturday should arrive early and consider carpooling.

The venue will host a capacity crowd for the sold-out concert, the coliseum said Thursday in a news release.

Ticketholders should plan to be at the coliseum and parked by 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert. The parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m.

Police will be managing major intersections in the area and messaging systems will be used to help drivers with parking and traffic information.

The UNCG Park & Ride Lot at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd. offers access to the north end of the coliseum and officials are encouraging concertgoers to park there.

The coliseum also encourages concertgoers to download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving.

Saturday's concert is one of three Homecoming events the coliseum is hosting this weekend. The N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show is Friday and the 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert is Sunday. Tickets for both of those events are still available at the Coliseum Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.