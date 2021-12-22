Art imitating life: Summerfield woman saw 'Come From Away' compassion firsthand

"They tried to foresee every need and make everybody feel welcome — no matter where you are coming from, what your religious beliefs are," she said.

With televisions constantly broadcasting news of the terrorist attacks, "we kind of realized the impact of what had happened to us," Brown said. "We were actually the lucky ones that were safe. But the question was: How long are we going to stay in Gander?"

The passengers and crew on the Lufthansa plane stayed three days and two nights. Then returned to Frankfurt.

Brown and her children spent another week with family in Germany before going back to Dallas.

Brown also befriended a fellow passenger who was born in Japan. They visited each other in Texas and later in Germany. They remain friends.

Brown already has seen "Come From Away" on Broadway.

She, her husband and daughter will now see it at the Tanger Center.

Now in their early 20s, children Joshua and Caroline recall nothing of their time in Gander.