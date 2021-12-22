Art imitating life: Summerfield woman saw 'Come From Away' compassion firsthand

GREENSBORO — When the touring Broadway musical "Come From Away" arrives in town next week, Katja Brown and her family will be in the audience.
The Summerfield woman experienced firsthand the true story told in the musical, which will run from Tuesday through Jan. 2 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Brown and her two young children were aboard a Lufthansa flight from Germany flying home to Dallas.
When terrorists attacked New York City and Washington, D.C., closing U.S. airspace, their flight and 37 others landed in the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland.
The 9,600 townspeople quickly mounted a massive effort to provide 6,700 "plane people" from 95 countries with transportation, housing, food, beds and any needed medical care.
They even assisted animals in the planes' cargo holds.
Gander's story became the basis for the Tony Award-winning "Come From Away."
Although Brown is not a character in the musical, she confirms the story.
"The people were just fantastic," Brown said. "What is mind-boggling is the logistics of having 6,500 unannounced guests in a town of 10,000 people.
"How did they even pull it all off?"
During this holiday season, Brown thinks of the story of Mary and Joseph seeking a place to sleep and being turned away.
"But the people in Gander — there were no questions asked," Brown said. "They’re like, 'Come on. We are here. No matter where you are from, what your belief is, we welcome you here.'"
The title "Come From Away" is derived from the term used in Canada’s Atlantic provinces for someone who has moved to the area from somewhere else.
The musical's characters are based on the experiences of real people and actual events in Gander from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2001.
The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won for Best Direction of a Musical.
Although there are comedic moments, the compassion of the human spirit also can bring audiences to tears. Brown, 51, and the family moved to Summerfield in 2007 for husband Steven's job.
She now works at High Point University, as an administrative assistant for the history, religion and philosophy departments.
In 2001, the family lived in Dallas. Brown was flying home from a visit to her native Germany with son Joshua, 1, and daughter Caroline, 3 months old. A German friend had come along to help.
They were mid-flight when the terrorist attacks occurred.
Four commercial airliners were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa.
Brown's plane and 37 others were diverted to Gander.
"The people of Gander had to figure out what to do with us, where we would all sleep and where we would get the food and medicine and so on," Brown said. "So it took a while until they let us come off the plane."
Brown, her friend and children ended up in a Lions Club building equipped with cots.
The local telephone company set up long-distance phone banks so that passengers could call home.
Residents provided three hot meals each day and invited passengers into their homes to take showers.
"They always said, 'Can I hold your baby so you can eat in peace?' or 'Do you want to come to my house and take a shower?'" Brown recalled. "They were going above and beyond what you would ever expect."
She would later read the book, "The Day The World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland," and was impressed to learn that the town had provided Orthodox Jews with a separate kitchen and cooking equipment.
"They tried to foresee every need and make everybody feel welcome — no matter where you are coming from, what your religious beliefs are," she said.
With televisions constantly broadcasting news of the terrorist attacks, "we kind of realized the impact of what had happened to us," Brown said. "We were actually the lucky ones that were safe. But the question was: How long are we going to stay in Gander?"
The passengers and crew on the Lufthansa plane stayed three days and two nights. Then returned to Frankfurt.
Brown and her children spent another week with family in Germany before going back to Dallas.
Brown also befriended a fellow passenger who was born in Japan. They visited each other in Texas and later in Germany. They remain friends.
Brown already has seen "Come From Away" on Broadway.
She, her husband and daughter will now see it at the Tanger Center.
Now in their early 20s, children Joshua and Caroline recall nothing of their time in Gander.
"My son said he doesn’t have the need to see it," Brown said of the musical. "That's OK, too. They have heard me tell the story many times."
The incident has affected the path that Brown's life has taken. She served on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and is now on the board of the Piedmont Interfaith Council.
She has donated clothing and household items to a newly-arrived Afghan refugee family.
The Piedmont Interfaith Council's mission, Brown explained, is to build bridges of understanding.
"In this world where there is so much division," she said, "we just want to go back to the basics."
