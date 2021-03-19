Artist to share design for final Downtown Greenway cornerstone

GREENSBORO — Radcliffe Bailey envisions his design for the Freedom Cornerstone on the Downtown Greenway as a railroad track made of steel reaching skyward, topped with a North Star of blue neon.
It illustrates how Bailey draws on objects, materials and symbols from African American history to create layers of meaning in his works of mixed media, painting and sculpture.
"I work from symbols and objects that have certain meanings and transfer that to more sculptural stuff in a bigger way," the internationally known artist said from Atlanta, where he lives.
Bailey was selected last year to create the fourth and final Cornerstone for the Downtown Greenway. The 4-mile recreational loop surrounds center city with a path lined with landscaping and art.
The Freedom Cornerstone will be in the greenway's southeast corner, at the northeast corner of Murrow and East Gate City boulevards.
He will unveil his design to the public at noon Wednesday, in a livestreamed conversation on www.facebook.com/actiongreensboro.
Bailey displays another work of art in a current exhibit at UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum. He will talk Wednesday with Elaine Gustafson, Weatherspoon's curator of collections, and Barbara Peck, greenway public art consultant.
The public can ask questions via Zoom's chat function.
Peck and Dabney Sanders, Greenway project manager, praise Bailey's design.
"It’s going to be a really powerful piece for that particular location and site," Sanders said.
Sanders works for Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce that has joined with the city to create the paved biking and walking route.
The $43 million greenway project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
The Freedom Cornerstone will cost about $350,000, with roughly $200,000 allocated for the artwork and $150,000 for the site work, Sanders said.
Bailey also will design the landscaping in collaboration with a local landscape architect, Mark Reaves of Revington Reaves.
Seating areas, Big Belly trash cans, a water fountain and an artist-designed bicycle rack will add amenities.
The cornerstone will recognize the role that the city played in the nonviolent protests of the pivotal 1960 Greensboro lunch-counter sit-ins that served as a catalyst to the larger movement.
Sanders and Peck particularly appreciate the layers of meaning in Bailey's materials and resulting art.
"I believe we live in somewhat of a collage culture," Bailey said. "There are sometimes seven layers of thought, and they all overlay."
The main Cornerstone structure will be 25 to 30 feet tall, including a 10-foot concrete base. The base resembles the hull of a ship — but also prevents climbing.
Extending skyward from that base is the Corten steel structure that resembles a ladder.
Bailey views it in part as a railroad track, a symbol of the Underground Railroad in which his father's side of the family participated.
The network of secret routes and safe houses was established in the United States during the early to mid-19th century. Enslaved African Americans used it primarily to escape into free states and Canada.
The enslaved people followed the stars to freedom. But the lit blue star also reminds Bailey of the neon sign that stood in front of the Historic Magnolia House, at 442 Gorrell St. above the greenway.
During segregation, Black travelers could safely dine and stay overnight in the motel.
It was among more than 300 hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, gas stations and beauty salons in North Carolina listed in "The Green Book." The state-by-state guide, published between 1936 and 1966, served as a travel guide and a tool of resistance to confront racial discrimination.
Now it's one of only four Green Book sites in the state still in operation. Natalie Pass-Miller operates it, hosting Sunday brunch and private gatherings.
Greenway planners are now adding a public parking area on nearby Plott Street for both the greenway and the Magnolia House.
Bailey also sees a connection between the Underground Railroad and the Magnolia House — "thinking about places that people traveled when they couldn’t stay at certain places," he said.
A Y-shaped concrete walkway on the site resembles the shape of a Dogon ladder, used by the indigenous people of Mali.
Peck sees Bailey somewhere using tabby — oyster shells mixed with concrete material used to create walls. It was often found in slave cabins, she said.
He'll also likely use old granite curbing that the city has salvaged from older streets, Peck said.
Bailey talks about adding jazz music, poetry and spoken word somehow to the site. Visitors would be able to hear it on their smartphones, Peck said.
Bailey said he doesn't have a title for his cornerstone yet.
After Wednesday's Zoom presentation, he will continue working on the design.
Peck hopes that he will start installation during the summer, and finish by early fall.
"This is not only a Freedom Cornerstone that recognizes and honors the role that Greensboro played in the civil rights movement," Peck said. "But it also, especially in these times, is something that asks us to think about freedom and what it means to everyone. It’s not solely focused on the civil rights movement but also freedom as a global issue."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.